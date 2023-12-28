2023: A Roller-Coaster Year for the Space Industry

In the year 2023, the space industry experienced a roller-coaster ride of significant events, ranging from SpaceX’s Starship test failures to a resurgence in lunar exploration by various nations worldwide. Despite two explosive test flights, SpaceX’s Starship, designed to transport humans to Mars, pressed on with its ambitions to land astronauts on the moon within the next two years, and reach Mars by the end of the decade. Meanwhile, the moon became the stage for a flurry of activity.

SpaceX’s Starship: Setbacks and Steely Resolve

SpaceX’s Starship, a two-stage super heavy lift launch vehicle, is envisioned to carry the first humans to Mars. However, the year 2023 saw two historic flight attempts, both ending in explosions. The first flight test of the full Starship system took place on April 20, and ended with a loss of control and destruction of the launch vehicle. The second flight test saw the Super Heavy booster explode seconds into firing its engines. Despite these setbacks, SpaceX remained undeterred. The company is fully committed to the success of Starship, planning to land astronauts on the moon for NASA as early as 2025 and aiming to put boots on Mars by 2029.

The Moon: A Flurry of Activity

The moon was the epicenter of several significant events in 2023. India’s Chandrayaan 3 successfully landed, becoming the first spacecraft to touch down in the moon’s south pole region. Meanwhile, a private Japanese company and Russia’s space agency both experienced crash landings on the lunar surface. In the broader context, these events marked a renewed interest in lunar exploration, with various nations vying to make their mark on the moon.

Human Spaceflight: New Records and Milestones

In human spaceflight, NASA astronaut Frank Rubio set a new record by spending an unprecedented 371 days in orbit, a lengthened stay caused by a leak in a Soyuz spacecraft. Space tourism also witnessed significant progress, with Axiom 2’s mission to the ISS, Virgin Galactic’s suborbital flights, and Blue Origin resuming its launches. The crew for Artemis II, the first crewed moon mission in half a century, was announced, set to launch in November 2024.

