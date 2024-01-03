2022 Digest of U.S. Practice in International Law Released by State Department

The U.S. Department of State has made a significant contribution to the field of international law by releasing the 2022 Digest of United States Practice in International Law. This annual publication, regarded as a cornerstone for legal scholars and practitioners worldwide, is an edited compilation by the Office of the Legal Adviser. It provides invaluable insights into the views and practices of the U.S. Government concerning both public and private international law during the year 2022.

Online Access to the Digest

Committed to transparency and public accessibility, the 2022 Digest is available exclusively on the Department of State’s website. The department’s digital archives also feature previous editions of the Digest, providing a comprehensive resource for those interested in tracing the evolution of U.S. practice in international law from 1989 through 2021.

Historical Perspective of the Digest

The Digest’s genesis dates back to 1877 with a treatise by John Cadwalader. With time, it developed into multi-volume encyclopedias. It later acquired the informal moniker ‘Whiteman’s’ after Marjorie Whiteman, who edited the series from 1963 to 1971. The tradition of publishing the Digest annually was established in 1973. After a hiatus post-1988, the annual practice resumed in 2000. Since then, the Office of the Legal Adviser has upheld this tradition, producing volumes that encapsulate yearly developments in international law.

