International Relations

2022 Digest of U.S. Practice in International Law Released by State Department

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:53 am EST
The U.S. Department of State has made a significant contribution to the field of international law by releasing the 2022 Digest of United States Practice in International Law. This annual publication, regarded as a cornerstone for legal scholars and practitioners worldwide, is an edited compilation by the Office of the Legal Adviser. It provides invaluable insights into the views and practices of the U.S. Government concerning both public and private international law during the year 2022.

Online Access to the Digest

Committed to transparency and public accessibility, the 2022 Digest is available exclusively on the Department of State’s website. The department’s digital archives also feature previous editions of the Digest, providing a comprehensive resource for those interested in tracing the evolution of U.S. practice in international law from 1989 through 2021.

Historical Perspective of the Digest

The Digest’s genesis dates back to 1877 with a treatise by John Cadwalader. With time, it developed into multi-volume encyclopedias. It later acquired the informal moniker ‘Whiteman’s’ after Marjorie Whiteman, who edited the series from 1963 to 1971. The tradition of publishing the Digest annually was established in 1973. After a hiatus post-1988, the annual practice resumed in 2000. Since then, the Office of the Legal Adviser has upheld this tradition, producing volumes that encapsulate yearly developments in international law.

Supreme Court Appeal on Border Issues

In related news, the Biden administration has appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit. The ruling in question prevents federal Border Patrol agents from modifying razor wire installed by Texas along a section of the U.S.-Mexico border. The administration argues that this restriction has severe practical implications, hindering Border Patrol agents’ ability to apprehend migrants who have already entered the United States. The Supreme Court is currently awaiting Texas’s response to the Biden administration’s application.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

