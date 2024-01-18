20 Years of Excellence: Packaging & Distribution Resources Celebrates Milestone Anniversary

In a narrative that mirrors the quintessential American dream, Packaging & Distribution Resources (PDR) marks two decades of exemplary service in the packaging, distribution, and logistics industry. Founded by Jack Sandbach, PDR has evolved from a small company of 16 to an industry titan employing 250 full-time staff, nearly 800 seasonal workers, and boasting facilities over 620,000 square feet.

Seamless Evolution and Expansion

Once confined to a 35,000-square-foot leased building, PDR now owns expansive real estate, with additional expansions in Los Angeles and an anticipated one in Dallas, Texas. The company's breadth of operation is not confined to space. It extends to its client base as well. Initially serving the beauty industry, PDR has diversified, catering to sectors such as nutritional supplements, PPE, home goods, and consumer packaged goods. This strategic diversification has allowed PDR to cater to retail, direct marketing, and e-commerce customers, fortifying its position in the industry.

People-First Philosophy

However, the true testament to PDR's success lies in its people-first philosophy. This ethos is deeply ingrained in the company's operations, with Sandbach emphasizing the importance of anticipating customer needs and prioritizing employees. This loyalty and proactive approach to solution creation have set PDR apart from its competitors. It's no surprise that many of the original staff members are still part of the team, including Order Processing Manager Belkis Vargas, who considers PDR her second home.

A Milestone Worth Celebrating

The 20th-anniversary celebration was a testament to PDR's family-oriented culture and the positive work environment it has fostered. The event, attended by 800 employees and family members, was not just a commemoration of the company's accomplishments but also a celebration of the people who have made it possible. As PDR looks forward to the next 20 years, it remains committed to its guiding principles of exceptional service, innovative solutions, and a people-first approach.