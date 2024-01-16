1969 Chevrolet Camaro Custom Set for No-Reserve Auction

An iconic piece of American automotive history, a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Custom, known for its restomod modifications and supreme show quality, is preparing to take center stage at the renowned Barrett Jackson Auto Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, on January 26, 2024.

A Classic Reborn

This first-generation Camaro originates from Norwood, OH and comes with a powerful 8-cylinder engine. Its rebirth is credited to the meticulous rotisserie restoration undertaken by Rich Mutert of Innovations Auto in Foristell, MO. The vehicle preserves its original sheet metal, with the exception of a new cowl hood, and showcases a rear spoiler seamlessly integrated into the deck lid.

Exquisite Exterior and Interior

The car's exterior is a head-turner, sporting a unique Dodge Viper Snake Skin Green finish. This is further accentuated by custom features such as United Pacific LED headlights, billet tail light bezels, and custom Intro ID307 polished wheels. The interior is equally stunning, with a crafted light brown leather interior that houses modern amenities and a matching trunk compartment.

Under the Hood

Under the hood, the Camaro is powered by a GM Performance ZZ502 V8 crate engine, capable of producing an impressive 502hp. This is paired with a T-56 6-speed manual transmission and supplemented with a variety of performance upgrades. The undercarriage is detailed to perfection, featuring a robust suspension system and a Wilwood 4-wheel disc braking system.

The 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Custom is not just a car; it's a testament to the pinnacle of automotive craftsmanship. Its recognition includes multiple 'Builder's Choice' awards and a showcase at the Goodguys 1969 Camaro 50th Anniversary event in 2019. With no reserve set for the auction, this classic Camaro is set to drive into the heart of a lucky bidder, offering a unique blend of vintage charm and modern performance.