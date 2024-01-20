1967 Chevrolet El Camino: A Restomod Project Up for Grabs

A diamond in the rough, a dormant 1967 Chevrolet El Camino, is emerging from its long slumber. Having rested in a barn since 1986, this classic American vehicle is now up for grabs on Craigslist. The El Camino, albeit disassembled and without an engine or transmission, is perceived as a golden opportunity for restomod enthusiasts – a chance to breathe new life into a piece of automotive history.

Restoration Potential

The El Camino, despite its time in storage and the evident need for substantial bodywork, is touted by the seller as highly restorable. The focus is drawn to the frame, which is said to be in perfect condition – a strong foundation upon which a skilled restorer can build. Interestingly, the lack of an engine and transmission is promoted as a potential advantage for those who may already have a powerful engine waiting to be installed.

Price and Sale Conditions

The seller has priced the El Camino at $2,000, a testament to its current state and the fact it is being sold without a title. Potential buyers are urged to carry out an in-person inspection to truly gauge the vehicle's condition and the variety of spare parts that accompany it. Given the disassembled state of the El Camino, transportation by trailer is a requisite.

Quick Sale Expected

Located near Louisville, the sale of the El Camino is expected to happen swiftly. The low price point coupled with the popularity of El Caminos for restomod projects suggests that it will not be long before this classic finds a new home. Despite any initial appearances, this El Camino might just prove to be a phoenix ready to rise from its rusty ashes.