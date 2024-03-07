1964 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 Revived by ICON 4x4, Hits Auction at $125K

When Toyota first introduced the Land Cruiser FJ40 in the early 1960s, it was designed to conquer rugged terrains with ease. Fast forward to today, and one particular model, a 1964 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40, has undergone a remarkable transformation thanks to the craftsmanship of ICON 4x4, a California-based restoration firm. This vehicle now sports the FJ44 specification along with a host of modern upgrades, making it a highly sought-after piece among car enthusiasts and collectors.

A New Lease on Life

The restoration process involved the integration of an Art Morrison frame and the addition of custom four-door aluminum bodywork, giving the vehicle a robust yet refined appearance. ICON 4x4 didn't stop there; they powder-coated the vehicle in gray, enhancing its angular design and granting it a menacing stance. The modifications also include a steel front bumper with a bullbar and a receiver hitch, LED lights, a removable black soft top, and an interior makeover featuring heated bucket seats and a third-row bench, all designed to elevate the off-road experience.

Performance Upgrades

Under the hood, ICON 4x4 performed a heart transplant, replacing the original engine with a 5.7-liter Vortex V8, paired with a 4L65E four-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain is complemented by an Atlas II twin-stick transfer case and Dynatrac axles, ensuring the vehicle's performance matches its rugged looks. The addition of Fox Racing adjustable coilovers, ICON-branded Brembo brake calipers, and 17-inch American Racing alloy wheels shod with BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires further enhances its capability on and off the road.

Ready for the Next Adventure

After receiving extensive upgrades and personalized touches, this 1964 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40, now an ICON FJ44, is up for auction on Bring a Trailer. With its rich history, comprehensive restoration, and enhanced performance, it offers a unique blend of vintage charm and modern functionality. As bidding reaches $125,000 with three days left, it's clear that this vehicle is set to embark on a new chapter with its future owner, ready to explore uncharted terrains and create new memories.

This remarkable transformation from a classic off-roader to a modern adventure-ready vehicle highlights the enduring appeal of the Toyota Land Cruiser and the exceptional skill of the ICON 4x4 team. As this FJ44 heads to its new home, it stands as a testament to the timeless design and versatility of the Land Cruiser, promising to turn heads and tackle trails for many years to come.