1951 Studebaker Commander from The Muppet Movie Set for Full Restoration

The iconic 1951 Studebaker Commander, a classic automobile that stole hearts in The Muppet Movie as the ride of the lovable Fozzie Bear, has embarked on a journey towards its former glory. This legendary vehicle has been a resident at the Studebaker Museum in South Bend, Indiana, ever since it was donated by the Orange Empire chapter of the Studebaker Drivers Club in 2004. Over time, the vibrant colors of the car, originally painted with poster paint to avoid reflective issues during filming, have inevitably faded.

Initiating the Restoration

In a bid to restore the Studebaker Commander to its cinematic splendor, the museum has launched a fundraising campaign. Displaying the power of collective support, the campaign has already secured $60,000 of the estimated $175,000 required for the restoration.

The Studebaker Museum has partnered with Razorfly Studios, a firm celebrated for their custom car builds and replicas of iconic movie vehicles like the Back to the Future DeLorean and the Jurassic Park Explorer. This partnership promises to breathe new life into the Studebaker Commander, ensuring that the restoration work is faithful to its original charm.

A Bright Future for the Studebaker

Once the restoration is complete, the museum intends to use the Studebaker as a dynamic display at events such as car shows and parades. The Studebaker Commander is remembered not only for its memorable role in cinema but also for its unique design, a testament to the innovation of its era. The restoration of this vehicle will not only rejuvenate a piece of cinematic history but will also preserve an iconic symbol of automobile design.