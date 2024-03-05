1818 Farms Launches 'Where I Bloom' Collection, Celebrating States with Pressed Flowers

1818 Farms, nestled in the heart of Mooresville, has unveiled its latest creative endeavor titled 'Where I Bloom', a unique collection that pays homage to each of the fifty states through beautifully pressed flowers. This innovative series spans a variety of products including prints, notecards, flour sack towels, stickers, T-shirts, and coasters, each adorned with the floral essence of a different state. Natasha McCrary, the visionary behind 1818 Farms, expresses her delight in witnessing the personal connections people forge with their chosen states through this collection.

Advertisment

Cultivating Connections

With over 15,000 plants flourishing on its grounds, 1818 Farms has long been celebrated for its commitment to sustainable beauty and wellness products. The 'Where I Bloom' line represents an extension of the farm's zero waste initiative, turning the bounty of more than 50 species of flowers into state-shaped artwork. McCrary's approach to this collection is deeply personal, allowing individuals to celebrate their connection to specific states, whether by birth, choice, or memory. This sentimentality is a cornerstone of the collection's appeal, offering a tangible piece of 'home' no matter where one might find themselves.

Artistry and Sustainability

Advertisment

The meticulous process of creating the 'Where I Bloom' collection involves designing each state piece with pressed flowers, followed by high-resolution professional photography to capture the intricate details. These images are then used to produce the diverse range of products available in the line. Notably, the Giclee prints employ pigment-based inks to ensure the most vibrant and true-to-life reproductions. This method not only underscores 1818 Farms' dedication to quality but also highlights its innovative approach to sustainability and waste reduction. Similar initiatives are seen in the efforts of Beacon Farms, which partners with local businesses to recycle waste into compost, further emphasizing the importance of sustainable practices within the community.

A Celebration of Place and Memory

The 'Where I Bloom' collection is more than just a series of products; it is a celebration of place, memory, and the deep-rooted connections we have with our surroundings. McCrary's vision for the line is not only to showcase the natural beauty of pressed flowers but also to evoke a sense of belonging and nostalgia for those who hold a special place in their hearts for a particular state. Through this collection, 1818 Farms invites us to reflect on the places that shape us, the memories we cherish, and the ways in which we can carry a piece of our home with us, wherever we may bloom.

As we consider the broader implications of the 'Where I Bloom' collection, it becomes clear that this initiative is more than just an artistic endeavor; it is a statement on the importance of sustainability, the beauty of nature, and the enduring connections we share with the places that have shaped our lives. In a world that often feels transient and disconnected, the 'Where I Bloom' line serves as a reminder of the ties that bind us to the earth and to each other, offering a path toward a more sustainable, connected, and beautiful world.