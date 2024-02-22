18 East and Helinox Unveil First-Ever Collaboration: A Fusion of Urban and Outdoor Versatility

Imagine a world where the boundaries between the urban jungle and the vast, open wilderness blur into one. Where the gear you carry speaks not just of functionality but of a story, a heritage deeply rooted in the love for the great outdoors. This is precisely the vision behind the groundbreaking collaboration between 18 East and Helinox, a partnership that marries the urban aesthetic with outdoor utility in a capsule collection that speaks volumes.

Advertisment

A Tale of Two Brands: The Genesis of the Collaboration

The story of this collaboration begins with Antonio Ciongoli, the visionary founder of 18 East, whose childhood in Vermont instilled in him a profound appreciation for nature's splendor. This passion, coupled with an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and sustainability, forms the backbone of 18 East's ethos. On the other side, we have Helinox, a brand synonymous with technical innovation and the creation of lightweight, durable outdoor furniture. It's a match made in heaven, or more accurately, in the great outdoors.

The launch of their capsule collection sees the debut of items such as the Tactical Chair One and the Tactical Field Duffle Bag, both adorned with 18 East's 'Tracks' print. This abstract pattern, inspired by the work of artist Gustave Baumann, serves as a visual ode to the beauty of the natural world. Each piece in the collection has been meticulously designed to thrive in both cityscapes and in the heart of the wilderness, a testament to the versatility at the core of this collaboration.

Advertisment

Design Meets Functionality: A Closer Look at the Collection

The Tactical Chair One isn't just a chair; it's a statement. Beyond its eye-catching 'Tracks' print, the chair boasts hidden pockets and quick assembly features, making it as practical in a city park as it is beside a remote campfire. Similarly, the Tactical Field Duffle Bag offers a generous 60L capacity, making it ideal for weekend escapes or daily commutes. The inclusion of molle webbing straps and compatibility with rolling suitcases underscores the collection's emphasis on functionality and adaptability.

Both items are crafted from weather-resistant 600D recycled polyester canvas, reflecting a shared commitment to sustainability between 18 East and Helinox. This choice of material not only ensures the durability of the products but also highlights the brands' dedication to reducing their environmental footprint. Priced at $225 USD for the chair and $178 USD for the duffle bag, the collection marries premium quality with conscious consumerism.

Advertisment

Where to Find the Collection

The exclusive collection is available at 18 East's temporary flagship store in New York City and through their online store. The launch not only offers outdoor enthusiasts and urban adventurers a chance to own a piece of this unique collaboration but also invites them to embrace the ethos of enjoying the natural world, regardless of their setting.

As the lines between outdoor and urban gear continue to blur, collaborations like that of 18 East and Helinox serve as a beacon for the future of fashion and outdoor equipment. By seamlessly merging style with substance, they have created a collection that stands as a testament to the power of partnership and innovation. This is not just about making a statement; it's about making a difference, one product at a time.