16-Year-Old Adrit Rao Revolutionizes Healthcare with AI, Earns Accolades from Apple

At just 16, Adrit Rao, a resident of Palo Alto, California, is redefining the boundaries of digital health innovation and app development through his exceptional talent in coding and artificial intelligence (AI). This young prodigy has not only garnered attention from technology giant Apple but is also actively involved in pioneering research at Stanford University, aiming to transform healthcare delivery through AI.

Advertisment

Early Beginnings and Apple's Recognition

Rao's journey into the world of coding began at the tender age of eight, starting with simple block programming. His passion for making code 'come to life' led him to explore app development, significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic. This self-taught journey through online resources quickly bore fruit when Rao won Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference Swift Student Challenge at just 12. Meeting Apple CEO Tim Cook shortly after, Rao described the experience as a pivotal moment that fueled his continued passion for coding and app development.

Innovative Apps and AI in Healthcare

Advertisment

Rao has since developed several apps, including MoTV, ShopQuik, Virtuthon, and Get Involved Service Hours, showcasing his ability to leverage technology for practical solutions. His most notable project, Signer, an AI-powered app, translates sign language into speech, demonstrating his commitment to making technology accessible and inclusive. Beyond app development, Rao's interest in AI led him to a research internship at Stanford University at 13. Here, he has been at the forefront of developing AI-driven healthcare solutions, such as AutoABI, an iPhone app capable of detecting peripheral arterial disease, which is currently undergoing clinical trials and patent processing.

Looking Towards the Future

Rao's work extends beyond individual projects to contributing to Stanford's Spezi ecosystem and developing an AI system for detecting aneurysms in CT scans. His dedication to utilizing AI for healthcare improvements reflects a broader vision for technology's role in addressing global health disparities. Beyond his technological achievements, Rao founded Aretech Inc, a non-profit organization aimed at teaching app development to young innovators, embodying his belief that age is not a barrier to making a significant impact. As Rao continues to explore the potential of AI in transforming healthcare, his journey serves as an inspiring testament to the power of passion, innovation, and the drive to make a difference in the world.