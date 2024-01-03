14-Year-Old Scout’s ‘Operation Atlas’ Maps Veteran Graves, Unveils Forgotten Veteran

In Guthrie, Oklahoma, a 14-year-old Boy Scout has elevated his rank to that of an Eagle Scout in an unprecedented manner. Andrew Willoughby, the young achiever, has generated a map of the Guthrie city cemetery housing approximately 1,500 veterans, an initiative baptized as ‘Operation Atlas.’ His mission was born from an incident four years ago when he discovered a veteran overlooked during a Memorial Day flag placement. This revelation ignited a spark in Andrew, leading to a project that now allows loved ones to locate the graves of their dear departed with ease.

‘Operation Atlas’: A Tribute to the Fallen

Andrew’s project, ‘Operation Atlas,’ was not a solitary endeavor. His mother, Shellie, a professional map-maker, played an instrumental role in his accomplishment. Aided by a scholarship and special license from the software company Esri, Andrew developed a website over a span of two months. This website, powered by satellite information, maps the entire cemetery. It also hosts a feature that permits updates to the data, ensuring its accuracy as more brave hearts are laid to rest.

A Young Achiever Making History

A noteworthy aspect of Andrew’s success is his age. Most scouts attain the rank of Eagle Scout at 17 or 18, making Andrew’s achievement at 14 particularly significant. His project was not just recognized but also presented to various organizations, garnering the support of volunteers who assisted in mapping the cemetery. Andrew’s accomplishment has rendered him the youngest Eagle Scout in the recent history of Troop 850, the oldest active troop in the state.

Unraveling a Mystery: The Case of ‘Seven’

Andrew’s project inadvertently led to the identification of a person buried as ‘Seven’ in a Chicago cemetery. The person was unveiled as Reba C. Bailey, a 75-year-old Women’s Army Corps veteran missing since the 1970s. The discovery of Reba’s identity brought closure to her friends and relatives spanning generations. It also shed light on the mystery surrounding her life – how she, raised in a large family, ended up homeless, without memory, and identified as a man named Seven. As the next step, Reba is due to be honored with a new gravestone and military honors.

Andrew has successfully passed his board of review and now eagerly awaits his official Eagle Scout paperwork and badge number. His feat is a beacon of inspiration, proving that age is just a number when one is driven by purpose and determination.