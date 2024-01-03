en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

14-Year-Old Scout’s ‘Operation Atlas’ Maps Veteran Graves, Unveils Forgotten Veteran

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:16 pm EST
14-Year-Old Scout’s ‘Operation Atlas’ Maps Veteran Graves, Unveils Forgotten Veteran

In Guthrie, Oklahoma, a 14-year-old Boy Scout has elevated his rank to that of an Eagle Scout in an unprecedented manner. Andrew Willoughby, the young achiever, has generated a map of the Guthrie city cemetery housing approximately 1,500 veterans, an initiative baptized as ‘Operation Atlas.’ His mission was born from an incident four years ago when he discovered a veteran overlooked during a Memorial Day flag placement. This revelation ignited a spark in Andrew, leading to a project that now allows loved ones to locate the graves of their dear departed with ease.

‘Operation Atlas’: A Tribute to the Fallen

Andrew’s project, ‘Operation Atlas,’ was not a solitary endeavor. His mother, Shellie, a professional map-maker, played an instrumental role in his accomplishment. Aided by a scholarship and special license from the software company Esri, Andrew developed a website over a span of two months. This website, powered by satellite information, maps the entire cemetery. It also hosts a feature that permits updates to the data, ensuring its accuracy as more brave hearts are laid to rest.

A Young Achiever Making History

A noteworthy aspect of Andrew’s success is his age. Most scouts attain the rank of Eagle Scout at 17 or 18, making Andrew’s achievement at 14 particularly significant. His project was not just recognized but also presented to various organizations, garnering the support of volunteers who assisted in mapping the cemetery. Andrew’s accomplishment has rendered him the youngest Eagle Scout in the recent history of Troop 850, the oldest active troop in the state.

Unraveling a Mystery: The Case of ‘Seven’

Andrew’s project inadvertently led to the identification of a person buried as ‘Seven’ in a Chicago cemetery. The person was unveiled as Reba C. Bailey, a 75-year-old Women’s Army Corps veteran missing since the 1970s. The discovery of Reba’s identity brought closure to her friends and relatives spanning generations. It also shed light on the mystery surrounding her life – how she, raised in a large family, ended up homeless, without memory, and identified as a man named Seven. As the next step, Reba is due to be honored with a new gravestone and military honors.

Andrew has successfully passed his board of review and now eagerly awaits his official Eagle Scout paperwork and badge number. His feat is a beacon of inspiration, proving that age is just a number when one is driven by purpose and determination.

0
Society United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

1984: The Year Ireland Confronted Its Harsh Reality

By BNN Correspondents

Rethinking Child Care: Sioux Falls Grapples with Accessibility and Perception

By Geeta Pillai

The Misinformation Menace: Unmasking America's Daily Encounter with Falsehoods

By Quadri Adejumo

San Diego Board of Supervisors Ponders Initiatives to Address Homelessness and Support Behavioral Health Workers

By Rafia Tasleem

San Pedro Lions Club Ushers in 2024 with Annual New Year's Eve Bash ...
@Society · 7 mins
San Pedro Lions Club Ushers in 2024 with Annual New Year's Eve Bash ...
heart comment 0
Edmonton Tackles Homelessness: Dawson Park Encampment Cleaned

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Edmonton Tackles Homelessness: Dawson Park Encampment Cleaned
Restaurant Server Exposes Scam Attempt on TikTok, Sparks Industry-Wide Conversation

By BNN Correspondents

Restaurant Server Exposes Scam Attempt on TikTok, Sparks Industry-Wide Conversation
Walmart Shopper’s Receipt Check Confrontation Sparks Debate on Social Media

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Walmart Shopper's Receipt Check Confrontation Sparks Debate on Social Media
Comedic Controversy: Gervais and Chapelle’s Netflix Specials Stir Debate

By BNN Correspondents

Comedic Controversy: Gervais and Chapelle's Netflix Specials Stir Debate
Latest Headlines
World News
Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: An NFL Showdown
1 min
Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: An NFL Showdown
YSRCP Government's Efforts in Augmenting Social Security Pension Lauded
1 min
YSRCP Government's Efforts in Augmenting Social Security Pension Lauded
Spokane Valley Holds Its Breath as City Council Readies to Pick Mayor
2 mins
Spokane Valley Holds Its Breath as City Council Readies to Pick Mayor
Clemson Receiver Brannon Spector Departs, Leaving Legacy and Gap
2 mins
Clemson Receiver Brannon Spector Departs, Leaving Legacy and Gap
WrestleMania 40: The Rock and Roman Reigns Match Teased
2 mins
WrestleMania 40: The Rock and Roman Reigns Match Teased
Carson Advises Biden: Look to Successful Past Policies and Address Economic Concerns
2 mins
Carson Advises Biden: Look to Successful Past Policies and Address Economic Concerns
WWE Superstar Grayson Waller's New Year Resolution: A Short-Lived Promise?
2 mins
WWE Superstar Grayson Waller's New Year Resolution: A Short-Lived Promise?
Kenyan Swimmers Set to Make Waves at Genocide Memorial Championship in Rwanda
2 mins
Kenyan Swimmers Set to Make Waves at Genocide Memorial Championship in Rwanda
Baystate Health's New Year Call: Register as Organ Donors
2 mins
Baystate Health's New Year Call: Register as Organ Donors
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
21 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
4 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app