14-Year-Old Miss Stratham’s Teen Champions ‘The Suitcase Project’ for Foster Children

Megan Plaza, a 14-year-old high school freshman from Londonderry, New Hampshire, has embarked on a compassionate quest to dignify the lives of foster children in the state. She has initiated a charitable endeavor known as ‘The Suitcase Project’, aiming to replace the often degrading practice of using trash bags or boxes for these children’s belongings during their frequent relocations.

A Crowned Advocate for Foster Children

Currently holding the title of Miss Stratham’s Teen under the auspices of the Miss America Scholarship program, Megan leverages her position to drive awareness and support for her initiative. The aim of The Suitcase Project goes beyond merely providing suitcases or duffel bags. It’s about instilling a sense of dignity and belonging in these young lives, often marred by instability and uncertainty.

The Triggering Insight and Project Inception

Megan’s interactions with adopted foster children in her neighborhood sparked her resolve. Reflecting on her own circumstances and the stark contrast with the challenges faced by many children and teens in the foster system, she was moved to action. The realization that the average foster child in New Hampshire moves 15 times before turning 18 stirred a profound empathy within her, leading to the formation of The Suitcase Project.

A Community-Rooted Effort

Megan doesn’t stand alone in her endeavor. She has managed to establish a board of directors for her non-profit, comprising professionals from various fields. This signifies a community-rooted effort, amplifying the project’s reach and impact. The first collection event for suitcases and duffel bags is planned at Londonderry High School, where Megan is appealing to the community’s spirit of giving.

The Suitcase Project has established a digital presence, with a dedicated website and social media profiles on Facebook and Instagram. These platforms serve to disseminate information about the project, its progress, and avenues for the public to contribute and support Megan’s noble cause.