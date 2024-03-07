134,000 Miles Later: Ultra-Rare 1997 Panoz AIV Roadster Hits Market, Defies Garage Queen Norms

When was the last time you thought about Panoz? The boutique American racing team and sports car brand, known for its unique vehicles, has an offering that's making waves. A 1997 Panoz AIV Roadster, owned by Allan Schrag since June 1, 2021, has hit the market, ready to continue its journey. Unlike typical examples of the model, which are often preserved as collectibles with minimal mileage, this Roadster has been enjoyed to the fullest, amassing 134,000 miles under its belt.

Rarity Meets Road-Readiness

The Panoz AIV Roadster stands out not just for its mileage but for its history and construction. Initially launched in 1992, the Roadster underwent a significant upgrade in 1996, adopting an aluminum chassis (hence the AIV - Aluminum Intensive Vehicle moniker) and a more powerful 4.6-liter V8 engine from the Mustang SVT Cobra. This combination of lightweight construction and potent powertrain made it a delight for enthusiasts seeking a genuine driving experience. With only 176 units sold, the rarity of the Roadster adds to its allure, making Schrag's well-used example a testament to the car's durability and appeal.

A Testament to Enjoyment

Schrag's approach to owning the Panoz AIV Roadster is a refreshing departure from the norm. Instead of sequestering the vehicle away as a mere showpiece, he integrated it into his life as an "occasional Sunday driver." This philosophy not only underscores the Roadster's reliability but also challenges the prevailing notion that collectible cars should remain untouched. Schrag's stewardship has proven that high-mileage classics can still offer immense joy and satisfaction, all while maintaining an impressive condition, as evidenced by the lack of rust and the car's overall excellent state.

An Opportunity for Enthusiasts

The listing of this Panoz AIV Roadster at $25,500, significantly below the average for lower-mileage counterparts, presents a unique opportunity for automotive enthusiasts. It embodies the ethos of driving pleasure over preservation, offering a slice of sports car nirvana with its open-wheeled design, V8 engine, rear-wheel drive, and manual transmission. For those drawn to the road less traveled, this Roadster represents not just a piece of automotive history but a call to enjoy the journey, mile after mile.

As the 1997 Panoz AIV Roadster ventures onto the market, it stands as a beacon for car enthusiasts who value the experience of driving over the exclusivity of ownership. This vehicle proves that even the most coveted cars are meant to be driven, enjoyed, and cherished, regardless of their odometer readings. It's a reminder that in the world of automotive passion, the joy of the drive supersedes all.