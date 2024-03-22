12th Annual Chamorro Cultural Festival in San Diego: Celebrating Indigenous Marianas Heritage

San Diego is set to host the 12th Annual Chamorro Cultural Festival at the Oceanside Pier, a vibrant celebration of the Chamorro people from the Mariana Islands, including Guam. This event, scheduled for March 23rd, promises an immersive experience into the rich cultural heritage through music, dance, food, and educational workshops.

Embracing Chamorro Culture

The festival is not just a showcase of cultural pride but also a vital educational platform. Organized by the non-profit group CHELU, the theme for this year, "Maila ya Ta Fan Fino' Chamorro!" or "Come and Let's Speak Chamorro!", emphasizes the importance of language in cultural preservation. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in free language classes, witness traditional performances, and explore Chamorro cuisine, all aimed at fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of this indigenous culture.

Language and Legacy

At the heart of the festival's educational mission is the Prugråman Sinipok, a Chamorro Language immersion program for adults sponsored by the Guam Museum. This initiative, led by volunteers who are former students of the museum's free Zoom Chamorro language classes, seeks to empower new learners to become teachers themselves. The program is a testament to the Chamorro community's dedication to revitalizing and sustaining their language and culture, especially among the diaspora in places like San Diego.

Community and Connection

The festival also serves as a bridge connecting the Chamorro diaspora with their cultural roots. With the majority of Chamorros now living outside the Marianas, events like this are crucial in maintaining a sense of community and identity. The festival not only celebrates the rich heritage of the Chamorro people but also highlights the importance of cultural education and the efforts being made to ensure the language and traditions thrive far from their island home.

This year's Chamorro Cultural Festival in San Diego is more than just a day of festivities; it's a vibrant reaffirmation of identity, a testament to the resilience of culture, and a call to action for preservation. As we look forward to the gathering, it's clear that the spirit of the Chamorro people continues to inspire and unite, bridging oceans and generations.