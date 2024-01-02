en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

10th Annual Holiday High Tea: A Decade of Empowering Foster Youth

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
10th Annual Holiday High Tea: A Decade of Empowering Foster Youth

The 10th Annual Holiday High Tea, a quintessential Art Basel affair, unfolded at the 1 Hotel in South Beach on December 8, 2023. Sponsored by the ed-tech innovator, LearnVille.io, this transformative event was orchestrated under the vigilant aegis of Carrie “Ms. NFTy” Lyn. A beacon of inspiration since 2013, the Holiday High Tea has been an anchor for foster youth, illuminating their path with life skills, support services, and inspiration.

Adapting to Changing Times

When the world was gripped by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the Holiday High Tea event adapted its mission to the need of the hour. It initiated the creation of custom masks for underserved families and frontline heroes, distributing them to vital institutions across New York and Los Angeles. In 2021, the event pivoted yet again, this time to educate participants about the emerging realm of web3, NFTs, and blockchain technology, with attendees receiving cryptocurrency assets that saw a twofold increase in value after completing Lyn’s one-year program.

Celebrating a Decade of Empowerment

The 2023 event marked a milestone – the 10th anniversary of the Holiday High Tea. It continued its tradition of nurturing young girls by offering support services, interview attire, volunteering, and internship opportunities. A strong affirmation of their value and place in the community came in the form of ALO Yoga Totes, filled with an assortment of items, that each participant received.

LearnVille.io: Spearheading Educational Revolution

LearnVille.io, co-founded by Lyn, is a vanguard in the field of educational solutions. Its primary focus is to address absenteeism through the integration of AI and technology, while simultaneously promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Lyn’s contribution to brand development, the Web3 space, and her advisory roles to the Senate and Congress have earned her accolades. Her involvement with other educational and community initiatives like L.E.A.P. and Paak House BTS further underscores her commitment to making a difference.

In her closing remarks, Carrie Lyn expressed gratitude to the sponsors for their unwavering support and reaffirmed her mission to create lasting impact. The organization invites involvement through monetary gift cards, learner workshops, and tax-deductible donations, ensuring that the flame of empowerment continues to inspire and illuminate.

0
Education Society United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Maharashtra's Balbharati Revolutionizes Learning with 'Combined Books' Concept

By Rafia Tasleem

United Way of Lake County to Celebrate Achievements of Young Professionals with '4 Under 40' Awards

By Olalekan Adigun

Joplin Police Department to Host 59th Citizens Police Academy

By BNN Correspondents

Biden-Harris Administration Prioritizes Higher Education Quality and Advanced Battery Production

By Quadri Adejumo

Gimhae City Steps Up Efforts to Support Its Growing Foreign Population ...
@Education · 6 mins
Gimhae City Steps Up Efforts to Support Its Growing Foreign Population ...
heart comment 0
PM Albanese’s Strategic Plan: Alleviate Cost of Living and Mitigate Inflation

By Geeta Pillai

PM Albanese's Strategic Plan: Alleviate Cost of Living and Mitigate Inflation
Promoting Literacy Among Underprivileged Children: A Joint Initiative by BFBW and KCTTDI

By BNN Correspondents

Promoting Literacy Among Underprivileged Children: A Joint Initiative by BFBW and KCTTDI
Eastlawn Elementary School Principal Faces Charges for Alleged Sex Offense

By BNN Correspondents

Eastlawn Elementary School Principal Faces Charges for Alleged Sex Offense
Governor DeSantis Proposes National Standard for Civics Education

By Rizwan Shah

Governor DeSantis Proposes National Standard for Civics Education
Latest Headlines
World News
Bellevue Mayor Advocates for New Racetrack & Casino Amidst Concerns Over Market Impact
26 seconds
Bellevue Mayor Advocates for New Racetrack & Casino Amidst Concerns Over Market Impact
Diego Maradona Assures Fans of Good Health Following World Cup Scare
37 seconds
Diego Maradona Assures Fans of Good Health Following World Cup Scare
Stalin's Legacy in Modern Russia: A Complex Relationship
1 min
Stalin's Legacy in Modern Russia: A Complex Relationship
Winnipeg Resident's Fundraiser Shines Light on Healthcare Workers' Dedication Amidst Crisis
1 min
Winnipeg Resident's Fundraiser Shines Light on Healthcare Workers' Dedication Amidst Crisis
Marshall Todd Wraps Up First Year as Pulaski County Judge-Executive
1 min
Marshall Todd Wraps Up First Year as Pulaski County Judge-Executive
First Baby of 2024 Arrives Early at Halifax Health
1 min
First Baby of 2024 Arrives Early at Halifax Health
Carter Hess: Fort Hill's Defensive Lineman Shines as MPSSAA All-State Defensive Player of the Year
1 min
Carter Hess: Fort Hill's Defensive Lineman Shines as MPSSAA All-State Defensive Player of the Year
Healthcare Hurdles in California: The Fight Against Mental Illness and the Fentanyl Epidemic
1 min
Healthcare Hurdles in California: The Fight Against Mental Illness and the Fentanyl Epidemic
Leaked Manchester United 2024 Pre-Match Shirt Features Stone Roses Collaboration
1 min
Leaked Manchester United 2024 Pre-Match Shirt Features Stone Roses Collaboration
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
12 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app