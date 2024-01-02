10th Annual Holiday High Tea: A Decade of Empowering Foster Youth

The 10th Annual Holiday High Tea, a quintessential Art Basel affair, unfolded at the 1 Hotel in South Beach on December 8, 2023. Sponsored by the ed-tech innovator, LearnVille.io, this transformative event was orchestrated under the vigilant aegis of Carrie “Ms. NFTy” Lyn. A beacon of inspiration since 2013, the Holiday High Tea has been an anchor for foster youth, illuminating their path with life skills, support services, and inspiration.

Adapting to Changing Times

When the world was gripped by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the Holiday High Tea event adapted its mission to the need of the hour. It initiated the creation of custom masks for underserved families and frontline heroes, distributing them to vital institutions across New York and Los Angeles. In 2021, the event pivoted yet again, this time to educate participants about the emerging realm of web3, NFTs, and blockchain technology, with attendees receiving cryptocurrency assets that saw a twofold increase in value after completing Lyn’s one-year program.

Celebrating a Decade of Empowerment

The 2023 event marked a milestone – the 10th anniversary of the Holiday High Tea. It continued its tradition of nurturing young girls by offering support services, interview attire, volunteering, and internship opportunities. A strong affirmation of their value and place in the community came in the form of ALO Yoga Totes, filled with an assortment of items, that each participant received.

LearnVille.io: Spearheading Educational Revolution

LearnVille.io, co-founded by Lyn, is a vanguard in the field of educational solutions. Its primary focus is to address absenteeism through the integration of AI and technology, while simultaneously promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Lyn’s contribution to brand development, the Web3 space, and her advisory roles to the Senate and Congress have earned her accolades. Her involvement with other educational and community initiatives like L.E.A.P. and Paak House BTS further underscores her commitment to making a difference.

In her closing remarks, Carrie Lyn expressed gratitude to the sponsors for their unwavering support and reaffirmed her mission to create lasting impact. The organization invites involvement through monetary gift cards, learner workshops, and tax-deductible donations, ensuring that the flame of empowerment continues to inspire and illuminate.