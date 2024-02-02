10Pearls Launches 10Pearls Studio to Boost Digital and Creative Capabilities

In a strategic consolidation of its digital prowess, global technology partner 10Pearls has announced the creation of 10Pearls Studio. This initiative seeks to enhance the company's digital and creative capabilities by unifying its various digital media acquisitions, including Likeable and Pixel506, under one comprehensive service umbrella.

Integrating Multiple Digital Capabilities

The formation of 10Pearls Studio signals a significant expansion of the company's existing digital skills. It combines the technological expertise acquired from previous takeovers with the current digital know-how, thereby offering an all-encompassing range of digital marketing services. These include creative services, branding, social media management, digital advertising, digital engineering, and AI.

A Comprehensive Value Proposition

10Pearls Studio is poised to present a compelling value proposition to its customers. By bringing together top-tier digital marketing services with cutting-edge technology and AI under one team, the Studio aims to deliver unique and comprehensive digital solutions. This integrated approach is expected to significantly enhance the effectiveness of the company's digital offerings, making it a potent force in the digital marketing landscape.

Leadership and Global Presence

Carrie Kerpen, co-founder and former CEO of Likeable, is set to lead 10Pearls Studio. Backed by her extensive industry experience, Kerpen will steer the business's global growth and manage its wide-ranging digital operations. 10Pearls, headquartered in the Washington DC metro area, has a significant global presence, spanning North America, Latin America, Europe, and South Asia. The company provides end-to-end digital solutions across diverse industries, including healthcare, financial services, energy, education, real estate, retail, and technology. Notably, 10Pearls is recognized for its commitment to balancing profits with social causes.