109-Year-Old Botanical Building Nears Completion of Restoration

San Diego's treasured Botanical Building in Balboa Park, a historic testament to the 1915 Panama-California Exposition, is now on its way to reclaim its former glory. A major milestone in the comprehensive restoration project has been marked with the reinstallation of the building's original 2,000-pound copper dome. This feat has been achieved by the adept hands of workers from EC Constructors, adding a new chapter to this 109-year-old open-air architectural marvel's legacy.

Advertisment

Restoration: A Bigger Challenge Than Anticipated

The renovation of the Botanical Building, initially estimated to cost $21.5 million when it began in 2022, has now escalated to a total phase-one cost of $28.5 million. This significant increase in expenses can be attributed to additional repairs and enhancements that were not initially factored into the budget. The project is currently 60-65% complete, with a targeted reopening time of late summer or early fall.

Funding the Transformation

Advertisment

The city of San Diego has shouldered the majority of the project's financial burden, with supplementary funding coming from a state grant and lease revenue from Mission Bay tenants. This collaborative effort to restore the Botanical Building underscores the structure's cultural and historical significance to the community.

Preserving the Past, Embracing the Future

The renovation project is not merely about restoring the iconic Redwood lath roof and stucco arcades of the building. It also aims to replace steel trusses and reinstate the arched windows that were replaced in the 1950s. The addition of interior lighting is expected to extend the operating hours of the Botanical Building, bringing it into the modern era while still preserving its historic charm.

Advertisment

Phase Two: Enhancing the Exterior

After the completion of the interior restoration, the focus will shift to the building's exterior. The nonprofit Forever Balboa Park will manage phase two, which includes improvements to the exterior gardens, walkways, a pergola, and fountains. The estimated cost for these enhancements is $10 million, of which the nonprofit has already raised $4 million.

Once the restoration is complete, the Botanical Building will once again open its doors to the public, housing a diverse collection of rare and indigenous plants, and continuing to serve as a beacon of cultural heritage in Balboa Park.