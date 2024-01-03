en English
Agriculture

108th Pennsylvania Farm Show: Celebrating the State’s Agricultural Heritage

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:08 pm EST
Agriculture enthusiasts and food connoisseurs are eagerly awaiting the opening of the 108th Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, themed “Connecting Our Communities”. This celebration of Pennsylvania’s rich agricultural heritage is scheduled to commence on Saturday, offering a week-long deep dive into the state’s farming industry. The event, touted as the largest indoor agricultural exposition in the country, is expected to draw over 500,000 attendees.

Agriculture: The Lifeblood of Pennsylvania

With an annual contribution of approximately $132.5 billion, the farming sector is a critical component of Pennsylvania’s economy. As Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding emphasizes, the industry’s impact extends beyond just food production. It also plays a significant role in job creation and enhancing quality of life. The farm show is an opportunity to underscore these facets and help people appreciate the depth and breadth of the state’s agricultural sector.

A Cornucopia of Attractions

The event perfectly encapsulates the diversity of Pennsylvania’s agriculture, with nearly 6,000 animals, 12,000 competitive events and exhibits, and about 250 commercial stalls. The show is set to enthral visitors with a butter sculpture, a mosaic of apples, and the much-anticipated baby goat snuggling activity. New this year is a fitting competition, where teams will showcase their skills in grooming farm animals.

Gastronomic Delights

Food lovers can look forward to a feast of local produce and products at the farm show. Nearly 250 vendors will offer a range of delicacies, from the classic slow roast pork sandwiches and fried mushrooms to the newly introduced salted caramel milkshake. The food court, contributing to the income of Pennsylvania Agricultural Commodity Organizations, will open a day earlier on January 5, offering free parking to visitors.

Despite a setback in the form of the avian flu outbreak preventing live bird displays for the second consecutive year, the farm show promises a wealth of exhibits, including those focusing on conservation. It also provides a platform for Pennsylvania’s youth involved in farming to highlight their efforts. The Farm Show will run from January 6 through January 13 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center, with free entry but a parking fee of $15.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

