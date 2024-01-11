103-year-old WWII Veteran Dick Grout to Receive French Legion of Honor

In a testament to enduring valor and the bonds forged in the crucible of war, Leelanau County's 103-year-old veteran, Dick Grout, is poised to receive the French Legion of Honor for his significant contributions during World War II. The highest distinction France offers for eminent service to the French Republic, this prestigious award will be presented by Yannick Tagand, the Consul General of France in Chicago, at a private ceremony at Kirkbride Hall in Traverse City.

Recognition on the 80th Anniversary of D-Day

The recognition comes at a time when the world commemorates the 80th anniversary of D-Day, a fulcrum in the liberation of Europe from the shackles of Nazi control. Grout, serving as an Army first lieutenant and platoon commander during the invasion, was instrumental in steering his troops through the lethal gauntlet of Omaha beach under heavy German fire.

Previous Commendations and Unassuming Heroism

Grout's gallantry had previously earned him a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. Yet, despite the accolades, Grout remained a paragon of humility. He rarely spoke of his wartime experiences until his early 80s, when he returned to the hallowed beaches of Normandy alongside fellow veterans. His acceptance of the French Legion of Honor is a tribute to all those who fought shoulder-to-shoulder with him.

Shared Legacy of Courage

Grout's remarkable story has been disseminated by the International Affairs Forum at Northwestern Michigan College and was spotlighted in a video interview by the Gary Sinise Foundation on the 75th anniversary of WWII's end. It serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made and the indomitable spirit of those who fought for freedom.