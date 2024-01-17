102nd Greenfield Winter Carnival: A Frosty Festivity with a Twist

The 102nd edition of the Greenfield Winter Carnival, themed 'Season Switch-Up,' is primed to enchant the residents and visitors of Greenfield, Massachusetts from February 2 to 4. This annual celebration, a testament to community spirit and heritage, is a brainchild of the Greenfield Recreation Department.

A Fiery Start to the Frosty Festivity

The carnival will spring to life with a torch lighting ceremony at The Common, setting the stage for a myriad of themed events that seamlessly blend the frostiness of winter with the warmth of a summer beach vibe. The opening night has an exciting lineup including live ice carvings—an enchanting spectacle of creativity and craftsmanship that transforms blocks of ice into art.

'Meltdown at Mesa' and the Parade of Lights

Adding to the festive ambiance is a beach-themed outdoor bash dubbed 'Meltdown at Mesa.' The Parade of Lights, a procession of bedazzling floats, will light up the night, culminating in a stunning fireworks display that will paint the winter sky with vibrant hues.

Weekend Full of Winter Wonders

Over the weekend, the carnival promises a host of activities. A virtual puzzle contest will test the mental mettle of participants, while family-friendly events will ensure fun for all ages. Dance lessons will get attendees grooving, and fire performances will add to the entertainment quotient. The Glow Party will feature a dancing robot, adding a dash of technological marvel to the traditional festivity.

Sunday: The Finale

Sunday's lineup kicks off with a fundraiser event 'Donuts with Olaf,' followed by a free movie screening. Outdoor winter sports, a vintage snowmobile show, and the K-9 Keg Pull will keep the adrenaline flowing. The cardboard sled race—a creative competition—will offer various awards, adding a touch of friendly rivalry to the mix.

Additional attractions include a treasure hunt for a golden carrot, a poetry walk, a sour beer festival, and a coloring contest at a local bar & grille. While most events are complimentary, some may require a fee or donation, thereby contributing to the carnival's cause.