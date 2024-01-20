102nd Annual Indianapolis Home Show: A Panorama of Home Improvement Ideas

Marking a milestone in the realm of home improvement, the 102nd annual Indianapolis Home Show makes its grand return to the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Nearly 400 vendors have gathered to present the latest trends in decorating, landscaping, and construction, offering a panorama of home-related products and services. Running from January 19 through January 28, this event stands tall as North America's oldest home show.

Fostering Home Inspiration

Visitors to the show have the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in a wide array of exhibits, each meticulously curated to inspire and inform home improvement projects. From cutting-edge design trends to innovative construction techniques, the show acts as a creative incubator for those looking to redefine their living spaces.

Celebrity Talent and Expert Insights

Adding a touch of glamour to the event are various celebrity talents from across the nation who will be sharing their expertise and experiences. Brad Davis, president and CEO of Davis Homes, commended the high-quality exhibition, pointing out the opportunity for attendees to gain valuable insights directly from industry professionals. Davis Homes, a stalwart in central Indiana's real estate scene with a 70-year history, is marking its tenth participation in the show.

Access and Pricing

Tickets for the show are priced at $15 for adults and $3 for children aged 6-12, with free admission for children under 5. Attendees also have the option of availing a special discount using a promo code available online, making the Indianapolis Home Show an accessible event for families and home enthusiasts alike.