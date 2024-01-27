101-Year-Old Professor Unveils Final Tomato Variety After Seven-Decade Journey

In a testament to a lifetime's dedication to horticultural research, Mannon Gallegly, a 101-year-old professor emeritus at West Virginia University (WVU), has unveiled his final gift to the field of home gardening. His latest creation, the West Virginia '23, dubbed "Mannon's Majesty," marks his fourth and last contribution to tomato breeding, following a remarkable 70-year-long journey.

Mannon's Majesty: A Legacy of Resilience

Gallegly's quest to combat vegetable diseases began in 1950, driven by his commitment to enhance the productivity of home gardeners. The West Virginia '23 is designed to resist common tomato diseases such as Septoria leaf spot, fusarium wilt, verticillium wilt, and late blight, all of which can severely impact yields. The triumph of creating such a robust variety is a fitting culmination to his relentless pursuit of disease-resistant tomatoes.

Previous Contributions to Tomato Breeding

Gallegly's past contributions include the West Virginia '63, fondly known as the "people's tomato." He also developed two other varieties in 2017 to honor the 150th birthday of the WVU Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design. His work has been characterized by rigorous selection for resistance, alongside other desirable traits such as size, color, shape, and taste.

Global Benefit and Public Availability

The seeds of Mannon's Majesty have been sent to the World Vegetable Center for global benefit, highlighting Gallegly's commitment to universal accessibility. A limited quantity is also available for growers at no cost through the WVU Evansdale Greenhouse. Gallegly plans to grow more of these tomatoes to increase seed availability for the public, ensuring his legacy continues to flourish.

The West Virginia '23 was named by WVU's Davis College Dean Darrell Donahue, who recognized Gallegly's significant contributions to horticulture. Gallegly's work epitomizes the power of scientific research to directly impact and improve everyday lives, leaving an indelible mark on home gardening.