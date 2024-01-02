100+ Women Who Care Boosts Big Run Wolf Ranch with $4,500 Donation

In a commendable show of philanthropy, the charitable group 100+ Women Who Care of Will County has extended a significant donation to Big Run Wolf Ranch, a nonprofit stationed in Lockport, Illinois, championing the refuge and education of North American wildlife. The Ranch, on December 16, was presented with a $4,500 check, a contribution earmarked for the creation of a new large exercise enclosure designed to enrich the lives of the animals residing within its care.

Big Run Wolf Ranch: A Commitment to Wildlife

For 35 years, Big Run Wolf Ranch has been a stalwart in the domain of wildlife preservation. With this latest financial injection, the organization is poised to take further strides in its enduring commitment to providing an improved quality of life for the animals. Rainah Runty, the Ranch manager, and Theresa Konrath, the office manager, were the recipients of the generous donation.

100+ Women Who Care: A Collective Effort for Change

100+ Women Who Care is a unique collective of local women harnessed by the common goal of pooling their resources to make impactful donations to charities within Will County. The organization operates on a democratic system with members nominating and voting for the charities they believe are most deserving of their support. Each member is obligated to contribute $100 to the cause that garners the most votes.

Impacting Local Charities

The philanthropic group has thus far raised over $168,000 for various local charities, proving that their model of organized, collective giving can indeed effect substantial change. The organization’s next meeting is slated for February 13 at Coom’s Corner in Lockport. Those interested in learning more about their work, or potentially joining their cause, can gather additional information through their official website or Facebook page.