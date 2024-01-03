en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

1-800-STRIPER® Franchise Launches New Location in Salt Lake City

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:17 pm EST
1-800-STRIPER® Franchise Launches New Location in Salt Lake City

The pavement striping industry welcomes a new player in town as 1-800-STRIPER®, a company with over two decades of experience, opens a franchise in Salt Lake City. This new location is set to provide affordable striping options for commercial and industrial parking lots, sports courts, and other paved areas. The company’s services are not limited to parking lots—they also extend to line painting for sports courts, interior markings for garages and factories, and temporary striping for events and construction sites.

A Commitment to Cost-Effective Solutions

1-800-STRIPER® was founded on the principle of offering simple, budget-friendly maintenance options. The company prides itself on delivering cost-effective solutions that maintain the safety and attractiveness of parking lots, eliminating the need for costly repairs. Their expertise extends to creating customized layouts that ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), thereby maintaining safety and facilitating proper traffic flow.

Quality and Speed: The 1-800-STRIPER® Promise

Jordon Sargent, the owner of the new Salt Lake City franchise, has pledged to uphold the company’s reputation for fast service and high-quality results. With an emphasis on meeting and exceeding customer expectations, the company guarantees fast service without compromising on the quality of the finished product.

Accessible Service for Local Businesses

Local business and property owners in Salt Lake City can now benefit from the services of 1-800-STRIPER®. The franchise offers free estimates on their striping needs, making it easier for businesses to plan their budgets. With a focus on customer satisfaction and providing value for money, the company is poised to become a significant player in the local pavement striping industry.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
34 seconds ago
Crane Company Acquires Vian Enterprises, Fortifying Aerospace Portfolio
In a significant development in the aerospace and defense sector, Crane Company has successfully accomplished the acquisition of Vian Enterprises, Inc. The deal, valued at approximately $103 million, is set to bolster Crane’s portfolio of aerospace flow control products, positioning it favorably for future opportunities in the sector. A Promising Acquisition in Aerospace and Defense
Crane Company Acquires Vian Enterprises, Fortifying Aerospace Portfolio
Silver One Resources to Seek TSX Venture Exchange Approval for Warrant Extension
3 mins ago
Silver One Resources to Seek TSX Venture Exchange Approval for Warrant Extension
First Internet Bancorp to Announce Q4 2023 Financial Results
4 mins ago
First Internet Bancorp to Announce Q4 2023 Financial Results
Wave of Retail Closures Hits New Jersey, Champs Sports Among Latest Casualties
45 seconds ago
Wave of Retail Closures Hits New Jersey, Champs Sports Among Latest Casualties
ChampionX Corporation Announces Q4 and Full Year 2023 Results Release Schedule
2 mins ago
ChampionX Corporation Announces Q4 and Full Year 2023 Results Release Schedule
BankUnited to Announce Q4 and 2023 Fiscal Year Financial Results
3 mins ago
BankUnited to Announce Q4 and 2023 Fiscal Year Financial Results
Latest Headlines
World News
Exposing the Truth: Whistle-Blower Alleges Army Retaliation in Capitol Attack Investigation
11 seconds
Exposing the Truth: Whistle-Blower Alleges Army Retaliation in Capitol Attack Investigation
PM Narendra Modi Intensifies 'Mission South' Campaign: A Strategic Move or a Political Gamble?
14 seconds
PM Narendra Modi Intensifies 'Mission South' Campaign: A Strategic Move or a Political Gamble?
Unfolding the Best Snowboard Bindings of 2024: An Expert's Compilation
40 seconds
Unfolding the Best Snowboard Bindings of 2024: An Expert's Compilation
Concord, Manchester: Bipartisan Effort for Bail Reform Underway
41 seconds
Concord, Manchester: Bipartisan Effort for Bail Reform Underway
DuBois City Council Ends Suspended City Manager's Tenure
2 mins
DuBois City Council Ends Suspended City Manager's Tenure
Urinalysis: A Potent Weapon in Early Disease Detection
3 mins
Urinalysis: A Potent Weapon in Early Disease Detection
Spanish National Returns from Iranian Custody Amidst Europe's Weather Chaos
4 mins
Spanish National Returns from Iranian Custody Amidst Europe's Weather Chaos
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
4 mins
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
4 mins
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
39 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app