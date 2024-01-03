1-800-STRIPER® Franchise Launches New Location in Salt Lake City

The pavement striping industry welcomes a new player in town as 1-800-STRIPER®, a company with over two decades of experience, opens a franchise in Salt Lake City. This new location is set to provide affordable striping options for commercial and industrial parking lots, sports courts, and other paved areas. The company’s services are not limited to parking lots—they also extend to line painting for sports courts, interior markings for garages and factories, and temporary striping for events and construction sites.

A Commitment to Cost-Effective Solutions

1-800-STRIPER® was founded on the principle of offering simple, budget-friendly maintenance options. The company prides itself on delivering cost-effective solutions that maintain the safety and attractiveness of parking lots, eliminating the need for costly repairs. Their expertise extends to creating customized layouts that ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), thereby maintaining safety and facilitating proper traffic flow.

Quality and Speed: The 1-800-STRIPER® Promise

Jordon Sargent, the owner of the new Salt Lake City franchise, has pledged to uphold the company’s reputation for fast service and high-quality results. With an emphasis on meeting and exceeding customer expectations, the company guarantees fast service without compromising on the quality of the finished product.

Accessible Service for Local Businesses

Local business and property owners in Salt Lake City can now benefit from the services of 1-800-STRIPER®. The franchise offers free estimates on their striping needs, making it easier for businesses to plan their budgets. With a focus on customer satisfaction and providing value for money, the company is poised to become a significant player in the local pavement striping industry.