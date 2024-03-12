US says Israeli gov't has not presented plan for Rafah in case of operation

The United States on Monday voiced its concern over the absence of a presented humanitarian or military strategy from the Israeli government for a potential assault on the Gaza city of Rafah. This statement comes amidst heightened tensions between the US and Israel, with hundreds of thousands of Palestinian refugees caught in the crossfire of a prolonged military offensive.

US Calls for Credible Humanitarian Assistance Plan

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller emphasized the need for a credible and implementable humanitarian assistance plan before any operation in Rafah could be supported by the US. Despite the Israeli government’s assurance of planning humanitarian aid, such plans have yet to be seen by the US. Miller's remarks underscore the US judgment that Israel "cannot or should not go into Rafah without a humanitarian assistance plan that is credible and that they can actually implement."

Netanyahu's Intentions and Biden's Warnings

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's intention to proceed with an invasion of Rafah was made clear, even after President Joe Biden's warning that an assault on the city would cross a "red line." This development signals a widening rift between the US and Israel, raising concerns over the potential for a humanitarian crisis and regional destabilization. In the midst of these tensions, negotiators have been reportedly working on a deal for both a ceasefire and the release of hostages, aiming for peace ahead of Ramadan.

The Path Forward

While the US refuses to forecast the possibility of a truce during Ramadan, it continues to stress the importance of an agreement to achieve a ceasefire and secure the release of hostages. The international community watches closely as the situation unfolds, hoping for a resolution that prioritizes the safety and well-being of civilians caught in the conflict. The ongoing dialogue between the US and Israel remains crucial in navigating the complexities of war, diplomacy, and humanitarian aid in the volatile region of Gaza.