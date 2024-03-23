US Congress passes temporary budget, approves new military aid to Israel, halts funding to UNRWA

On an eventful Saturday, US Congress reached a pivotal agreement on a temporary budget proposal, marking a significant shift in US international aid policies and stirring a broad spectrum of reactions both domestically and internationally. The newly approved budget, which now awaits President Joe Biden's signature, introduces a substantial increase in military aid to Israel while simultaneously imposing a funding moratorium on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) until March 2025. This decision comes at a critical time, as concerns over a looming famine in Gaza intensify.

Advertisment

Military Aid to Israel Continues

The temporary budget earmarks $3.8 billion for Israel's military out of the massive $886 billion allocated to the US Department of Defense. This move underscores the enduring strategic alliance between the United States and Israel, reinforcing US commitment to Israel's security amidst regional volatility. Furthermore, an additional pending package proposes $95 billion in aid, with $60 billion designated for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel, highlighting the geopolitical priorities of the US Congress.

Halting Funding to UNRWA

Advertisment

The decision to halt funding to UNRWA until March 2025 has sparked a heated debate within the political spectrum, with significant implications for the humanitarian situation in Gaza. US Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen emphasized the need for accountability for any UNRWA employees involved in misconduct, yet cautioned against punishing innocent Gazans in need of aid. The cessation of US contributions to UNRWA, a critical lifeline for over a million Gazans relying on the agency for food, water, and shelter, raises concerns about exacerbating the already dire humanitarian crisis in the region.

Implications and Reactions

The budget's approval, following a last-minute consensus that averted a potential partial government shutdown, has been met with mixed reactions. While some view the increase in military aid to Israel as a necessary step for regional security, the cessation of funding to UNRWA has been criticized by progressives and humanitarian workers as unconscionable. Critics argue that the decision undermines efforts to provide essential services to Palestinians amidst escalating tensions and challenges in Gaza. The contrasting priorities reflected in the budget—bolstering military support for an ally while cutting humanitarian aid—underscore the complex dynamics at play in US foreign policy and its impact on global humanitarian efforts.

As the budget moves to President Biden's desk for his signature, the world watches closely. The decisions encapsulated in this budget carry weighty implications for regional stability, humanitarian aid distribution, and the broader US strategy in the Middle East. The outcome of these policy choices will likely reverberate across international relations, humanitarian operations, and the lives of millions depending on aid for survival. As debates continue and policies unfold, the balance between strategic interests and humanitarian responsibilities remains a pivotal challenge for the US and the international community at large.