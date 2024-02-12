US Boosts Efforts in Critical Metals Race: Focus on Copperbelt Region and Infrastructure Development

US Ups Ante in Critical Metals Race, Targets Copperbelt Region

February 12, 2024 - In an escalating race to secure critical metals, the United States is intensifying efforts to tap into the rich Copperbelt region spanning the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia. This area holds over a tenth of the world's known copper deposits and accounts for around 70% of global cobalt production, primarily exported to China.

Funding a Rail Line to Reduce Transportation Costs and Time

As part of its strategy, the US is investing in a rail line connecting the DRC border to the Lobito Port in Angola. This move aims to cut transportation costs and time for copper and cobalt, two essential metals for the energy transition away from fossil fuels. The rail corridor is expected to bypass logistics bottlenecks in South Africa, enhancing export efficiency.

Collaborations and Investments

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd has already signed an agreement to transport copper and cobalt along this line, anticipating significant savings on operating costs. KoBold Metals, another mining company, has also expressed interest in utilizing this rail corridor.

The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO) Nisha Biswal recently visited South Africa and Zambia to strengthen DFC's investments in sustainably sourced critical minerals. During her trip, she attended Mining Indaba in South Africa and announced a $10 million loan for Seba Foods in Zambia.

Additionally, the US Department of State held the first meeting of the C5+1 Critical Minerals Dialogue (CMD) to enhance the region's participation in global critical minerals supply chains. The meeting, chaired by Under Secretary Jose W. Fernandez, discussed goals and objectives of the CMD, including increasing the region's involvement in global critical minerals supply chains and advancing the clean energy transition in Central Asia.

The Liberty Corridor: A joint development between the Government of Liberia, High Power Exploration Inc (HPX), and Guma Africa Group, the Liberty Corridor is a $3-5 billion project set to transform Liberia's infrastructure. The project includes a rail system, deep-water port, hydropower network, road networks, and fiber optic telecommunication cable, aiming to secure critical metals in Africa. This investment aligns with the US's broader strategy to secure critical metals and reduce dependence on China.

In an increasingly competitive market, the United States is leveraging collaborations and investments to secure critical metals in Africa. As the world transitions towards clean energy, access to copper and cobalt becomes ever more crucial. By funding infrastructure projects and engaging local partners, the US seeks to solidify its position in the global critical minerals supply chain.