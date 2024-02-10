Weaving Stories and Bonds: Patricia McGill's Oral Storytelling Networks

In the quaint village of Florejacs, nestled in Spain's Segarra region, Patricia McGill spins tales that transcend borders. As the director of La Faula, the Catalan association of oral storytelling professionals, she has made it her life's mission to weave oral networks and foster community through the art of storytelling.

A Storyteller's Origin

Born to a political exile from Uruguay, Patricia's journey is as intricate as the narratives she shares. Her return to Uruguay and subsequent settlement in Florejacs, a town housing merely 30 inhabitants, has not deterred her from reaching out to the world with her stories.

The Art of Oral Storytelling

Patricia conducts storytelling sessions in various settings, including schools, elderly homes, museums, and stone cabins. Her work in nursing homes is particularly significant, as she triggers memories and stories from the elderly, creating a sense of community.

Segamots: The Annual Oral Storytelling Festival

Every year, Patricia organizes Segamots, an oral storytelling festival in the Segarra region. Primarily led by women, the festival aims to rediscover the region by bringing together storytellers and listeners. The last edition, dedicated to uncomfortable stories, saw the voices of three female storytellers reaching five towns in the region.

Patricia's work has not gone unnoticed. She is one of the twelve women featured in the transformative women project by the Government Delegation, which aims to give visibility to women in the rural world who generate changes in their environment.

As Patricia continues to share life stories and build oral networks, she exemplifies the power of storytelling in fostering community and raising awareness about identity. Her passion for her craft, especially her sessions in elderly homes, underscores her belief that storytelling can trigger memories and create a sense of belonging.

In the intricate tapestry of human connection, Patricia McGill is a master weaver, her stories the threads that bind us together. In Florejacs, a town of 30 inhabitants, she has found her stage, from where she takes her tales to the world.

Through La Faula and the annual Segamots festival, Patricia continues to promote oral storytelling as a means of community building and identity awareness. Her work, particularly in nursing homes, highlights the transformative power of storytelling in triggering memories and fostering a sense of belonging.

Featured in the transformative women project by the Government Delegation, Patricia McGill stands as a beacon of change in the rural world. Her tales, woven with care and shared with passion, remind us of the enduring power of stories to connect, inspire, and transform.