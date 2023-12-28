en English
Uruguay

Vatican’s ‘Fiducia Supplicans’ Sparks Global Debate and Division Within the Church

By:
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:04 am EST
Vatican’s ‘Fiducia Supplicans’ Sparks Global Debate and Division Within the Church

In an unprecedented move, the Vatican has issued a document, ‘Fiducia Supplicans,’ permitting the blessing of homosexual couples by priests. This document, approved by Pope Francis, aims to extend nonliturgical blessings to same-sex and heterosexual couples in irregular relationships, without validating their lifestyle or altering the Church’s traditional doctrine on marriage.

‘Fiducia Supplicans’: A Double-Edged Sword

While the ‘Fiducia Supplicans’ has been hailed as a progressive step by some, it has also drawn sharp criticism and sparked debate within the Catholic Church. Cardinal Daniel Sturla, the archbishop of Montevideo, Uruguay, voiced concerns over the timing of the release around Christmas, given its controversial nature and potential to sow confusion and discord within the Church. Interestingly, Uruguay, a largely secularized country that hasn’t officially celebrated Christmas since 1919, offers a unique viewpoint on this issue.

According to Cardinal Sturla, while the Church can bless individuals, blessing a couple implies a different context that does not align with Church tradition. He cited a previous document from March 2021, which stated that the Church cannot bless homosexual unions.

A Global Divide

The implications of ‘Fiducia Supplicans’ have led to a clear divide within the global Catholic community. For instance, African bishops have outrightly rejected the blessing of homosexual couples in their countries. This resistance is also seen among conservative Catholic leaders in countries like Poland, where the Polish bishops conference declared that it has no plans to allow blessings for same-sex couples.

On the other hand, figures like Archbishop Hervé Giraud of Sens Auxerre have expressed their support for the document, with Giraud stating he would bless same-gender couples, emphasizing the ‘beautiful idea of blessing according to the Gospel and the style of Christ.’

Seeking Further Clarity

In the midst of this global divide, Cardinal Sturla suggested that ‘Fiducia Supplicans’ is not a dogmatic pronouncement. Therefore, until further clarification is provided, the Church’s practice of blessing individuals but not same-sex couples should continue. This implies a delicate balance between extending pastoral care and maintaining the Church’s traditional stance on marriage and relationships.

In conclusion, ‘Fiducia Supplicans’ represents a significant step in the Church’s approach towards same-sex couples. However, its ultimate impact will depend on how it is interpreted and applied by the Church’s global community, highlighting the need for ongoing dialogue and understanding.

Uruguay
