Survival

Survival Against All Odds: ‘Society of the Snow’ Depicts the Harrowing Andes Plane Crash

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:49 am EST
Survival Against All Odds: ‘Society of the Snow’ Depicts the Harrowing Andes Plane Crash

The untold survival tale of Roberto Canessa and his Uruguayan rugby team, who faced a catastrophic plane crash in the Andes in 1972, has been turned into a Netflix movie, ‘Society of the Snow.’ The movie, directed by J.A. Bayona, is set to premiere on January 4 and is already creating a stir in the Oscar race. The narrative follows the team’s struggle to survive after their plane crashed on the way to Chile, leaving them stranded in the mountains for 72 days.

A Grueling Tale of Survival and Resilience

During these harrowing 72 days, the team faced freezing conditions, avalanches, and the dire necessity to resort to cannibalism for survival. Canessa, who was 19 when the crash happened and is now 70, recounts the ordeal and expresses his support for the film, believing it conveys essential lessons for future generations. The title of the movie is based on a book by Uruguayan writer Pablo Vierci, which compiles testimonies from the survivors.

Spain’s Official Entry for the Oscars

‘Society of the Snow’ is also Spain’s official entry for the Oscars and has made the shortlist for several categories, including best international film and best visual effects. The film aims to honor the memory of those who lost their lives and provides a metaphor for overcoming personal challenges. The story was previously depicted in the 1993 film ‘Alive,’ but Bayona’s adaptation seeks to offer a fresh perspective and give a voice to those who did not survive.

More Than a Movie

The movie solidifies J.A. Bayona’s status as an underrated filmmaker. It is one of the most unbelievable, harrowing survival stories ever recreated, brought to life by a remarkable ensemble cast, breathtaking cinematography, and a deeply stirring score. The film reflects on the thoughtfully handled themes of human resilience, beliefs, and perseverance.

The film ‘Society of the Snow’ serves as an essential reminder of the human will to survive and the lengths one can go to preserve life. It is an impactful testament to the survivors’ resilience and their determination to live against all odds. The film is a solemn portrayal of the young men’s determination to survive in extreme conditions and serves as a metaphor for overcoming personal challenges.

Survival Uruguay
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

