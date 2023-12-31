en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Survival

Survival Against All Odds: ‘Society of the Snow’ Depicts the Harrowing Andes Plane Crash

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:42 am EST
Survival Against All Odds: ‘Society of the Snow’ Depicts the Harrowing Andes Plane Crash

The untold survival tale of Roberto Canessa and his Uruguayan rugby team, who faced a catastrophic plane crash in the Andes in 1972, has been turned into a Netflix movie, ‘Society of the Snow.’ The movie, directed by J.A. Bayona, is set to premiere on January 4 and is already creating a stir in the Oscar race. The narrative follows the team’s struggle to survive after their plane crashed on the way to Chile, leaving them stranded in the mountains for 72 days.

A Grueling Tale of Survival and Resilience

During these harrowing 72 days, the team faced freezing conditions, avalanches, and the dire necessity to resort to cannibalism for survival. Canessa, who was 19 when the crash happened and is now 70, recounts the ordeal and expresses his support for the film, believing it conveys essential lessons for future generations. The title of the movie is based on a book by Uruguayan writer Pablo Vierci, which compiles testimonies from the survivors.

Spain’s Official Entry for the Oscars

‘Society of the Snow’ is also Spain’s official entry for the Oscars and has made the shortlist for several categories, including best international film and best visual effects. The film aims to honor the memory of those who lost their lives and provides a metaphor for overcoming personal challenges. The story was previously depicted in the 1993 film ‘Alive,’ but Bayona’s adaptation seeks to offer a fresh perspective and give a voice to those who did not survive.

More Than a Movie

The movie solidifies J.A. Bayona’s status as an underrated filmmaker. It is one of the most unbelievable, harrowing survival stories ever recreated, brought to life by a remarkable ensemble cast, breathtaking cinematography, and a deeply stirring score. The film reflects on the thoughtfully handled themes of human resilience, beliefs, and perseverance.

The film ‘Society of the Snow’ serves as an essential reminder of the human will to survive and the lengths one can go to preserve life. It is an impactful testament to the survivors’ resilience and their determination to live against all odds. The film is a solemn portrayal of the young men’s determination to survive in extreme conditions and serves as a metaphor for overcoming personal challenges.

0
Survival Uruguay
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Survival Against All Odds: 'Society of the Snow' Depicts the Harrowing Andes Plane Crash

By Salman Akhtar

Survival Against All Odds: 'Society of the Snow' Depicts the Harrowing Andes Plane Crash

By Salman Akhtar

Survival Against All Odds: 'Society of the Snow' Depicts the Harrowing Andes Plane Crash

By Salman Akhtar

Survival Against All Odds: 'Society of the Snow' Depicts the Harrowing ...
@Survival · 3 hours
Survival Against All Odds: 'Society of the Snow' Depicts the Harrowing ...
heart comment 0
Survival Against All Odds: ‘Society of the Snow’ Depicts the Harrowing Andes Plane Crash

By Salman Akhtar

Survival Against All Odds: 'Society of the Snow' Depicts the Harrowing Andes Plane Crash
Survival Against All Odds: ‘Society of the Snow’ Depicts the Harrowing Andes Plane Crash

By Salman Akhtar

Survival Against All Odds: 'Society of the Snow' Depicts the Harrowing Andes Plane Crash
Survival Against All Odds: ‘Society of the Snow’ Depicts the Harrowing Andes Plane Crash

By Salman Akhtar

Survival Against All Odds: 'Society of the Snow' Depicts the Harrowing Andes Plane Crash
Survival Against All Odds: ‘Society of the Snow’ Depicts the Harrowing Andes Plane Crash

By Salman Akhtar

Survival Against All Odds: 'Society of the Snow' Depicts the Harrowing Andes Plane Crash
Latest Headlines
World News
Dengue Fever Outbreak: A Global Health Crisis Amidst Heavy Rainfall
2 mins
Dengue Fever Outbreak: A Global Health Crisis Amidst Heavy Rainfall
Political Vendetta or Legal Action? Mysuru MP Accuses Karnataka CM of Unfairly Targeting His Family
2 mins
Political Vendetta or Legal Action? Mysuru MP Accuses Karnataka CM of Unfairly Targeting His Family
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to Announce Critical Budget Amidst Political Pressure
4 mins
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to Announce Critical Budget Amidst Political Pressure
Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects
5 mins
Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects
Navigating the Journey of New Year's Resolutions: A Pathway to Personal Growth
5 mins
Navigating the Journey of New Year's Resolutions: A Pathway to Personal Growth
Republic Day Approaches: India Engages in Intense Political Debates Amid Global Performance Decline
5 mins
Republic Day Approaches: India Engages in Intense Political Debates Amid Global Performance Decline
A Year of Political Upheaval: Uganda's 11th Parliament in 2023
6 mins
A Year of Political Upheaval: Uganda's 11th Parliament in 2023
2023: A Year in Review - Triumphs, Trials, and the Unpredictable Nature of Global Affairs
6 mins
2023: A Year in Review - Triumphs, Trials, and the Unpredictable Nature of Global Affairs
Uganda's Media Sector in Debate Over Government Advertising Directive
7 mins
Uganda's Media Sector in Debate Over Government Advertising Directive
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
40 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app