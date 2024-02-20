Ursula von der Leyen Eyes Second Term Amid EU Unity Challenges and Cohesion Policy Overhaul

In a decisive move that underscores the shifting political landscape of the European Union, Ursula von der Leyen has officially announced her intention to run for a second term as President of the European Commission. This declaration comes at a crucial time as the EU faces internal divisions and external pressures, with von der Leyen's leadership pivotal in navigating the bloc towards greater unity and resilience. Amidst this backdrop, a recent independent study initiated by the European Commission calls for a comprehensive overhaul of the EU's cohesion policy, aiming to counter the rising tide of Euroscepticism by addressing deep-rooted regional inequalities.

Advertisment

Securing Support in a Divided Union

Von der Leyen's bid for re-election is bolstered by notable endorsements from various EU leaders and the European People's Party (EPP). However, her journey towards a second term is fraught with challenges, particularly in garnering support from political factions with opposing views on critical issues such as the Green Deal. The essence of von der Leyen's campaign hinges on a pragmatic and results-oriented approach for the next institutional cycle, emphasizing the need to strike a balance between advancing the EU's strategic goals and maintaining the bloc's unity amidst diverging interests.

Addressing the Elephant in the Room: Regional Inequalities and Euroscepticism

The independent study led by Andrés Rodríguez-Pose, a professor at the London School of Economics, sheds light on the stark regional disparities within the EU. It reveals that 60 million citizens reside in regions where the GDP per capita is lower than it was in 2000, with an additional 75 million living in areas that have seen negligible GDP per capita growth since the turn of the century. These 'development traps', predominantly found in rural or deindustrialized regions, are breeding grounds for anti-EU sentiments. The report argues for a shift towards a performance-based cohesion policy, advocating for reduced bureaucracy and enhanced integration with other EU initiatives like the Common Agricultural Policy. This strategic pivot is deemed essential for revitalizing faith in the European project and mitigating the allure of Eurosceptic parties.

In response to the challenges highlighted in the report, there is a pressing need for the EU to refine its approach to cohesion policy. The proposed reforms emphasize improving institutional quality in underdeveloped regions and establishing a comprehensive European investment framework.