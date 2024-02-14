Unveiling the Baloch Struggle: A Campaign Against Oppression

In a world where human rights violations often go unnoticed, the Baloch National Movement (BNM) UK is taking a stand. Announcing an awareness campaign titled 'Unveiling The Baloch Struggle', they aim to shed light on the ongoing atrocities in Balochistan, Pakistan.

A History of Oppression

Balochistan, a region with a rich history tracing back to ancient civilizations, has been under Pakistani occupation since 1948. Since then, the Baloch people have faced systematic discrimination and exploitation. Despite being resource-rich, Balochistan remains one of the poorest regions in Pakistan due to the systematic denial of the Baloch's right to self-determination.

This has led to widespread poverty, environmental degradation, and displacement of Baloch communities. The Pakistani state's oppressive tactics have resulted in enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and torture, targeting Baloch activists and civilians alike.

The Disappeared: A Crisis Ignored

The issue of enforced disappearances is particularly alarming. Cases like those of Sarwar, Sher Jan, and Asadullah are just the tip of the iceberg. Baloch human rights organizations have submitted a statement to the United Nations, urging intervention to protect the rights of the Baloch people.

Fake encounters, resulting in the deaths of individuals previously subjected to enforced disappearance, add another layer to this crisis. The recent incident in Karachi's Lyari Saeedabad, where the Pak Army forcibly entered a residence, assaulted Baloch women and children, and detained four Baloch youths, is a chilling reminder of the escalating tensions and human rights abuses against the Baloch community.

A Call for Justice: Protests and Awareness Campaigns

The Baloch National Movement's Germany unit held a protest in Trier, Rhineland Palatinate, condemning the Baloch Genocide and human rights violations in Pak-occupied-Balochistan. Speakers highlighted the atrocities, enforced disappearances, and fake encounters orchestrated by the Pakistan Army, urging international intervention and accountability for the perpetrators.

Following suit, the BNM UK announced their awareness campaign, 'Unveiling The Baloch Struggle', set to commence on February 17 in London. Despite the harsh repression faced by the BNM, with its members facing enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, they remain committed to non-violent resistance and justice for the Baloch people.

As we stand on the precipice of another day, the struggle of the Baloch people continues. Their fight for justice, their call for recognition, and their plea for basic human rights echo across borders. It's time the world paid attention.