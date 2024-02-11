Unseen Faces of the Greek Revolution: A Talk by Prof. Maria Kaliambou

On March 6, the Association of Greek-American Professional Women (AGAPW) and ALLILONnet will host an online presentation by Professor Maria Kaliambou, a Senior Lecturer at Yale University's Hellenic Studies Program. The talk, titled 'The Greek Revolution and the Greek Diaspora in the United States,' will delve into Prof. Kaliambou's latest volume, which sheds light on the historical consciousness within Greek communities in the diaspora, particularly in North America.

Unseen Faces of the Greek Revolution

Prof. Kaliambou's book offers a fresh perspective on the Greek Revolution of 1821 by incorporating the stories of forgotten Greeks in the United States and Canada. The chapters traverse a range of disciplines, offering historical and contemporary reflections. The talk will provide an opportunity to explore these narratives and their significance in understanding the Greek diaspora's role in the Revolution.

AGAPW's Commitment to Greek Education

AGAPW is currently accepting applications for their 2024 Excellence Tuition Scholarships in Humanities and STEM for female students of Greek descent enrolled in a four-year Bachelor's program in the Tri-State area. This initiative reflects AGAPW's dedication to promoting Greek culture and education, providing opportunities for young Greek women to excel in their chosen fields.

The Greek Diaspora: A Tale of Resilience

The Greek diaspora's resilience is evident in the story of Konstantinos Politis, president of the Greek Community in Uzbekistan. Politis, an architect and designer, moved to Tashkent in 2004 to work on museum projects for an American foundation. He became involved in the Greek community, founded in 1949 by communist fighters who lost the Greek civil war and were sent to Tashkent by Stalin.

At its peak during the Soviet era, the community had 40,000 members. However, following the Soviet Union's collapse, many Greeks returned to Greece, leaving only 1,500 members today. Despite these challenges, Politis has been working tirelessly to revive the community and its cultural center, which he saved from confiscation by the state.

The community, which lacks a church as all the refugees were communists, gathers every Sunday at the cultural center, their 'church of the people.' Maintained with local resources, the community faces challenges such as lack of communication with the Greek government and difficulty obtaining certificates and passports due to the absence of a Greek consulate in Uzbekistan.

The story of the Greek diaspora is one of struggle, resilience, and the enduring bond of culture and heritage. Prof. Kaliambou's talk will further illuminate this narrative, offering insights into the Greek Revolution's impact on the diaspora and the diaspora's role in shaping the course of Greek history.

The Greek Revolution, a defining moment in history, continues to resonate today, not just in Greece but across the globe. The stories of forgotten Greeks in the United States and Canada, as highlighted in Prof. Kaliambou's book, add a new dimension to our understanding of the Revolution and its far-reaching implications.

Meanwhile, the Greek community in Uzbekistan, under the leadership of Konstantinos Politis, stands as a testament to the resilience of the Greek diaspora. Despite the challenges, the community continues to uphold its cultural heritage, underscoring the enduring power of shared history and identity.