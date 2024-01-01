Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction

A significant cache of unpublished work penned by the celebrated computer science pioneer, Alan Turing, has fetched an impressive £381,400 at a Bonhams auction. The collection, a substantial 40 pages of Turing’s notes, is linked to the Delilah Project – a wartime endeavor to create a portable encryption system and voice scrambler.

The Turing Papers: A Key to the Past

The auction house aptly described this compilation as one of the most critical and extensive sets of Turing’s handwritten material ever offered for sale. Unveiling a riveting narrative of the past, these pages offer a unique glimpse into the challenges and exhilaration that marked the Delilah Project.

Alan Turing: A Luminous Legacy

Turing, renowned for his instrumental role in breaking codes at Bletchley Park during World War II, is celebrated globally for his groundbreaking contributions to the realm of computer science. His workings, insights, and innovations have served as a cornerstone, shaping the course of modern-day computing.

The Delilah Project: A Tale of War and Wisdom

The Delilah Project was a momentous initiative undertaken during the throes of World War II. Its objective was to craft a portable encryption system and voice scrambler, instrumental tools that could secure communications amidst the clamor of war. The notes auctioned shed light on the intricate workings and profound thought processes underpinning this ambitious project.

Matthew Haley, the head of Bonhams UK Books & Manuscripts Department, underscored the significance of these papers. His words echo, “These papers provide a unique window into the challenges and excitement surrounding the Delilah Project.”

As the gavel capped the auction, this significant collection found a new home. Yet, the legacy of Alan Turing, the Delilah Project, and the indomitable spirit of innovation they represent, continues to resonate. These papers will forever stand testament to a time when brilliance, courage, and a quest for knowledge shaped the world.