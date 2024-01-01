en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:03 pm EST
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction

A significant cache of unpublished work penned by the celebrated computer science pioneer, Alan Turing, has fetched an impressive £381,400 at a Bonhams auction. The collection, a substantial 40 pages of Turing’s notes, is linked to the Delilah Project – a wartime endeavor to create a portable encryption system and voice scrambler.

The Turing Papers: A Key to the Past

The auction house aptly described this compilation as one of the most critical and extensive sets of Turing’s handwritten material ever offered for sale. Unveiling a riveting narrative of the past, these pages offer a unique glimpse into the challenges and exhilaration that marked the Delilah Project.

Alan Turing: A Luminous Legacy

Turing, renowned for his instrumental role in breaking codes at Bletchley Park during World War II, is celebrated globally for his groundbreaking contributions to the realm of computer science. His workings, insights, and innovations have served as a cornerstone, shaping the course of modern-day computing.

The Delilah Project: A Tale of War and Wisdom

The Delilah Project was a momentous initiative undertaken during the throes of World War II. Its objective was to craft a portable encryption system and voice scrambler, instrumental tools that could secure communications amidst the clamor of war. The notes auctioned shed light on the intricate workings and profound thought processes underpinning this ambitious project.

Matthew Haley, the head of Bonhams UK Books & Manuscripts Department, underscored the significance of these papers. His words echo, “These papers provide a unique window into the challenges and excitement surrounding the Delilah Project.”

As the gavel capped the auction, this significant collection found a new home. Yet, the legacy of Alan Turing, the Delilah Project, and the indomitable spirit of innovation they represent, continues to resonate. These papers will forever stand testament to a time when brilliance, courage, and a quest for knowledge shaped the world.

0
Science & Technology United Kingdom World
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances

By Dil Bar Irshad

Climate Change Discourse: A Paradox of Carbon and Consequences

By Rizwan Shah

Watch Dog Security and 2024 X Corp Launch Revolutionary Security Product

By Hadeel Hashem

Exploring New Frontiers: Obesity Drugs in the Fight Against Alcohol Use Disorder

By Nimrah Khatoon

Longevity Strategies of Anti-Aging Experts: Insights and Perspectives ...
@Health · 47 mins
Longevity Strategies of Anti-Aging Experts: Insights and Perspectives ...
heart comment 0
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe: Set to Make History With Closest Approach to the Sun

By BNN Correspondents

NASA's Parker Solar Probe: Set to Make History With Closest Approach to the Sun
ISRO Launches XPoSat Satellite: A Leap in Cosmic Exploration

By Rafia Tasleem

ISRO Launches XPoSat Satellite: A Leap in Cosmic Exploration
Star Wars in Review: A Look Back at 2023 and What to Expect in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Star Wars in Review: A Look Back at 2023 and What to Expect in 2024
Groundbreaking Research Offers New Understanding of Quark Gluon Plasma

By BNN Correspondents

Groundbreaking Research Offers New Understanding of Quark Gluon Plasma
Latest Headlines
World News
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
23 seconds
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Malaysian 'Dubai Move' Rumors Dismissed as Illusion by Umno Leader
49 seconds
Malaysian 'Dubai Move' Rumors Dismissed as Illusion by Umno Leader
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
2 mins
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
Phil Thompson Foresees Liverpool Victory in Premier League Match Against Newcastle
3 mins
Phil Thompson Foresees Liverpool Victory in Premier League Match Against Newcastle
Ulster Defeats Leinster in an Unforeseen Turn of Events
3 mins
Ulster Defeats Leinster in an Unforeseen Turn of Events
New Year's Triumph: Connacht Bests Munster in Inter-Provincial Rugby Showdown
3 mins
New Year's Triumph: Connacht Bests Munster in Inter-Provincial Rugby Showdown
Former FAI President Pat Quigley Dies, Leaving a Lasting Legacy on Irish Football
4 mins
Former FAI President Pat Quigley Dies, Leaving a Lasting Legacy on Irish Football
New Year's Day College Football Bowl Season: Thrilling Matchups and Record-Breaking Performances
5 mins
New Year's Day College Football Bowl Season: Thrilling Matchups and Record-Breaking Performances
Pennsylvania and New Jersey Introduce Groundbreaking Healthcare Laws
7 mins
Pennsylvania and New Jersey Introduce Groundbreaking Healthcare Laws
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
23 seconds
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
46 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
58 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
1 hour
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
2 hours
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app