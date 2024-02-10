UNRWA Denies Knowledge of Hamas Data Center Discovered Under Gaza Headquarters

In a stunning revelation, the head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, has disavowed any knowledge of an intricate Hamas data center discovered by Israeli forces in tunnels beneath the UNRWA's Gaza headquarters. Lazzarini's statement comes amidst Israeli claims that the data center was used for cyber-operations, intelligence gathering, and command and control of Hamas' armed wing.

Beneath the Surface: The Discovery

On a fateful day in October 2023, Israeli forces unearthed a labyrinth of tunnels beneath the UNRWA's Gaza headquarters. The discovery sent shockwaves through the international community, as the tunnels were found to house a sophisticated data center allegedly belonging to Hamas. The Israeli military asserts that the underground facility was utilized for cyber-operations, intelligence gathering, and command and control of Hamas' armed wing.

A Call for Transparency: Lazzarini's Response

In the face of mounting pressure, Philippe Lazzarini has vehemently denied any knowledge of the Hamas data center. "UNRWA was not aware of what was happening underneath its headquarters in Gaza," Lazzarini stated during a press conference. He emphasized that the organization conducts regular inspections of its facilities and has never found evidence of military activities.

Funding Freeze: The International Response

The discovery of the Hamas data center and the subsequent allegations have led several countries, including the United States, to pause funding for UNRWA while they investigate the situation. This decision has far-reaching implications for the organization, which provides vital services to over 5 million Palestinian refugees across the Middle East.