Unrest in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: Protests Over Electricity and Food Prices

In the heart of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir's (PoK) Khaplu District, members of the National Students Federation (NSF) took to the streets in a massive protest rally. Their grievances? Inflated electricity bills, exorbitant flour prices, and its scarcity in the region. Despite generating approximately 4,000 megawatts of electricity, the locals are grappling with extended power cuts and hefty bills.

The Unheard Cries of Khaplu

The people of PoK have been wrestling with these issues for decades, with no respite in sight. The recent protest in Khaplu is a testament to their mounting frustration. The locals place the blame squarely on the Pakistani government and state authorities, demanding cheaper flour and electricity subsidies to alleviate their suffering.

A Tale of Two Powers

A stark contrast exists between the haves and have-nots in Khaplu. Influential figures reportedly enjoy uninterrupted power supply, while the general public endures load shedding for up to 18 hours a day. This perceived favoritism has only served to fuel the citizens' ire against the electricity department, which they accuse of incompetence and bias.

The Domino Effect

The prolonged power cuts have had a ripple effect on the business sector, with many enterprises struggling to stay afloat amidst the energy crisis. Frequent transformer damage due to dead electricity has further exacerbated the situation. To combat this, residents have proposed building small powerhouses, citing the abundance of water in the district as a potential solution.

A Wave of Discontent

The protests in Khaplu are not an isolated incident. PoK has been the epicenter of massive demonstrations in several regions, with citizens expressing their discontent over the lack of basic facilities. Economic challenges and educational issues have also emerged as pressing concerns in this embattled region.

As of February 12, 2024, the situation remains unresolved. The people of PoK continue to fight for their rights, seeking an end to the hardships that have plagued their lives for far too long. Their resilience is a testament to the human spirit, even in the face of adversity.