Unraveling Romantic Regrets and Unexpected Delights: A Valentine's Special

As Valentine's Day approaches, CBS News' Jane Pauley hosts a thought-provoking program that delves into the psychology of romantic regrets, explores the World of Concrete convention, and features interviews with Golden Globe nominee Charles Melton and actor Paul Giamatti. The episode, airing this weekend, also highlights lantern festivals celebrating Lunar New Year and investigates Super Bowl betting.

Advertisment

The Psychology of Romantic Regrets

A recent CBS News/YouGov survey reveals that most Americans have a past relationship they regret, but fewer wish they had pursued an old crush. This insightful episode features writer Deborah Copaken, who shares her regret of not pursuing a relationship with a man she met in Jamaica and was stood up by in Paris.

Author Daniel Pink offers expert analysis on the universality of romantic regret and its impact on people's lives. Drawing from neuroscience, social psychology, and cognitive science, Pink discusses findings from his book, which includes over 28,000 lovelorn regrets from 109 countries.

Advertisment

Exploring the Unconventional

Correspondent Conor Knighton attends the World of Concrete convention in Las Vegas, offering viewers an insider's perspective on the mason's world. The episode also includes an interview with Golden Globe-nominated actor Charles Melton, who discusses his role in the critically-acclaimed film 'May December'.

A Celebration of Culture and Sports

Advertisment

Jane Pauley highlights the beauty and significance of lantern festivals celebrating Lunar New Year, while Steve Hartman investigates the Super Bowl betting frenzy. Additionally, Lesley Stahl interviews actor Paul Giamatti, and Faith Salie talks to fans of the popular show 'When Calls the Heart'. The program concludes with Jon Wertheim discussing Sports Illustrated's resurgence before the Super Bowl.

The upcoming episode offers a unique blend of captivating stories, expert insights, and cultural explorations. As Valentine's Day nears, viewers will gain a deeper understanding of romantic regrets and their potential to fuel positive change in one's life.

In a world where past relationships and lost connections often linger in our memories, this episode serves as a reminder that it's never too late to learn from our romantic regrets and forge new paths forward.