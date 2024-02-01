University of Sindh Jamshoro to Observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

The University of Sindh Jamshoro, through its Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance Counselling Services and Co-Curricular Activities (STAGS), has announced its intention to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 2. The event is a testament to the university's support for the people of Kashmir in their courageous struggle against Indian oppression and their relentless pursuit of the right to self-determination.

University Stands with Kashmir

Professor Dr. Ghazala Panhwar, Director of STAGS, confirmed that both the academic and administrative staff, as well as students, will actively participate in the observance. Their combined presence will symbolize a united front, standing in solidarity with the people of Kashmir. The demonstration of support is not just a political statement but a reflection of the human rights ethos that the university fosters.

A Rally to Remember

The highlight of the observance will be a rally, scheduled to begin at 10:00 am. The procession will start from the University's Arts Faculty Building and conclude at the central library. Leading the rally will be the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro. His participation underscores the importance the university attaches to the issue of Kashmir and its people's struggle.

Minute of Silence and Speech Ceremony

The culmination of the rally will be a speech ceremony and a minute of silence. The silence will serve as a tribute to the determination, courage, and struggle of the Kashmiri people. It will be a moment of reflection for those present, to acknowledge the hardships endured by the Kashmiris in their pursuit of self-determination. The university has extended an invitation to its teachers and students to attend the event in large numbers, emphasizing its significance and the role of academic institutions in raising awareness of such critical issues.