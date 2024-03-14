University of Hull Aids Mariupol State University Post-Invasion: A Symbol of UK-Ukraine Academic Solidarity

Amid the ongoing conflict following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the University of Hull has stepped forward to support Mariupol State University, showcasing an extraordinary example of academic solidarity across borders.

This partnership, initiated in June 2022, has facilitated the donation of much-needed IT equipment, online learning support, and funds aimed at reconstructing student accommodation, marking a significant stride in international academic cooperation.

Historical Ties and Mutual Support

The relationship between the University of Hull and Mariupol State University is not merely transactional but is deeply rooted in shared experiences and mutual respect. Professor Mykola Trofymenko, rector of Mariupol State University, highlighted the profound connection between the two institutions, drawing parallels between the wartime resilience of Hull and the current challenges faced by Mariupol.

During a visit to Hull in February, the similarities in the geographical layout and industrial backgrounds of both cities were striking to Professor Trofymenko, fostering a sense of kinship and shared destiny.

Inspiration from Hull's Rebuilding Efforts

The University of Hull's history of rebuilding and recovery following extensive bombing raids during World War Two serves as an inspirational blueprint for Mariupol State University. Discussions with Professor David Atkinson of the University of Hull about the Abercrombie Plan, a post-war reconstruction proposal for Hull, offered hope and a vision for Mariupol’s future.

This exchange of ideas and experiences underscores the significance of resilience and hope in the face of adversity, with the University of Hull providing a model of regeneration that Mariupol aspires to emulate.

Academic Collaboration Amidst Adversity

Currently, Mariupol State University operates from a temporary base in Kyiv, with its academic community living in exile due to the Russian occupation of Mariupol. Despite these challenging circumstances, the support from the University of Hull has been unwavering, ensuring that the academic programs continue and students receive the necessary resources to pursue their education. This partnership exemplifies the power of international solidarity and the critical role that education plays in overcoming conflict and building a brighter future.

The collaboration between the University of Hull and Mariupol State University stands as a beacon of hope and resilience, demonstrating how academic institutions can come together to support one another in times of crisis.

The shared experiences and mutual support have not only helped Mariupol State University navigate through these turbulent times but have also laid the groundwork for a lasting friendship between the two universities. As Mariupol looks towards rebuilding and recovery, the lessons learned from Hull's own post-war resurgence offer a roadmap for renewal, marking a new chapter in the history of these two resilient cities.