UNICEF Reveals Surge in Female Genital Mutilation: Over 230 Million Affected Globally

UNICEF's latest report, released to mark International Women's Day, unveils a distressing increase in the prevalence of female genital mutilation (FGM) worldwide. Claudia Coppa, the report's lead author, announced that the number of survivors has escalated by 15% since 2016, now exceeding 230 million. This alarming figure underscores the urgent need for intensified global efforts to eradicate this harmful practice.

Advertisment

Geographic Disparities and Progress

FGM remains predominantly prevalent in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, with Africa hosting the majority of survivors. Despite this overall surge, certain countries have witnessed noteworthy progress. Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, and Kenya have reported significant declines in FGM rates among young girls. However, the situation remains dire in countries like Somalia, Guinea, Djibouti, and Mali, where the practice is nearly universal among women aged 15 to 49.

Challenges in Combatting FGM

Advertisment

The report highlights several obstacles in the fight against FGM, including the trend of subjecting girls to the practice at increasingly younger ages. UNICEF chief Catherine Russell emphasized the narrowing window for intervention and called for a drastic escalation in preventive efforts. The cultural embeddedness of FGM, often seen as a rite of passage or a means of controlling female sexuality, complicates efforts to change perceptions and practices. Despite opposition from some mothers who recall their own pain, societal pressures and the fear of shame for non-conformity persist.

Forward Momentum

To eradicate FGM by 2030, efforts must be amplified by 27 times the current rate, as per the UN's Agenda for Sustainable Development. UNICEF advocates for the enforcement of laws against FGM and stresses the importance of girls' education in eradicating the practice. The engagement of men and boys is also crucial, as their silence often implies consent. The report calls for a collective stand against FGM, highlighting the need for global collaboration and local action to protect future generations from this violation.

As the world grapples with these findings, the report serves as a stark reminder of the long road ahead in the fight against FGM. While progress in some regions offers a glimmer of hope, the increasing number of young girls subjected to this harmful practice underscores the urgency of intensified and concerted efforts. The battle against FGM is not only about changing laws but shifting deeply ingrained cultural norms and practices that have persisted for centuries.