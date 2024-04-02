Unexploded Ordnance Still Claiming Lives in Afghanistan

As Afghanistan grapples with the remnants of four decades of conflict, children are disproportionately falling prey to the dangers of unexploded ordnance and landmines. On the eve of the International Day for Mine Awareness, UNICEF and UNAMA shed light on the alarming impact of these explosive remnants of war, particularly on the younger population. The recent tragic incident in Ghazni and Herat, resulting in the death of ten children, underscores the urgent need for comprehensive demining initiatives.

Children at the Heart of the Crisis

UNICEF's recent findings highlight Afghanistan as one of the most mine-contaminated countries globally, with children as the primary victims of these perilous remnants. Despite extensive land clearance efforts that have seen over 3,000 square kilometers of land made safe, the threat remains high. UNAMA's distressing statistics reveal that tens of thousands of Afghan civilians, including a significant number of women and children, have been killed or injured by landmines and unexploded ordnance. The recent casualties among children in Ghazni and Herat provinces further emphasize the scale of the crisis.

The Response and Challenges

The Islamic Emirate's spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, acknowledges the critical issue of mines, attributing it to the prolonged period of conflict Afghanistan has endured. In a bid to address this challenge, cooperation with demining agencies is reportedly being strengthened, offering them security and facilitating a conducive working environment. However, the scale of the problem, compounded by four decades of war, presents a daunting task for clearance efforts. Moreover, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports that since 1989, nearly 57,000 civilians have fallen victim to these explosive hazards.

Looking Forward: The Path to a Safer Afghanistan

The ongoing danger posed by mines and unexploded ordnance in Afghanistan calls for an intensified global response. The loss of young lives in recent incidents highlights the critical need for comprehensive mine clearance and awareness programs. While significant progress has been made in clearing over 3,000 square kilometers of land, the journey towards a mine-free Afghanistan is far from over. The international community, alongside local efforts, must continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of Afghanistan's most vulnerable population—its children.