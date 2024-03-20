UNESCO Clarifies Newroz Heritage Listing Amid Ownership Debates

Following the inscription of Newroz on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) cultural heritage list, the organization emphasized that this does not imply exclusivity or ownership by any single nation. Newroz, celebrated by Kurds and several nations in the Middle East and Central Asia, marks the arrival of spring and the New Year. Polina Huard, UNESCO's Head of Press, clarified this in communication with Rudaw's Bizhar Zubair, highlighting the shared cultural heritage.

Newroz: A Shared Cultural Heritage

Newroz, known under various names across different countries, was jointly inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2016 by 12 countries. This collective initiative underscores the festival's broad cultural significance beyond national boundaries. The United Nations resolution in 2010, recognizing March 21 as "The International Day of Nowruz," further solidifies its global importance. Celebrating Newroz involves traditions such as picnicking and lighting bonfires, symbolizing freedom from tyranny and resistance in Kurdish regions.

Controversies Surrounding Ownership

The ownership of Newroz has been a contentious issue, with various communities claiming rights to its celebration. UNESCO's statement aims to quell these disputes by emphasizing the festival's status as a shared cultural heritage. Despite this, hundreds of thousands across the Kurdistan Region and Kurdish regions in Turkey, Iran, and Syria prepare to celebrate, highlighting the enduring appeal and significance of Newroz as a symbol of unity and resistance.

Celebrating Newroz

As Newroz approaches, communities across the Kurdistan Region and beyond are gearing up for a series of festivities that include wearing traditional Kurdish clothes, engaging in picnics, and participating in public celebrations. These activities not only mark the Kurdish New Year but also serve as a vibrant expression of cultural identity and heritage, celebrated by around 300 million people worldwide. UNESCO's clarification on the non-exclusive nature of Newroz's heritage listing plays a crucial role in fostering understanding and respect among the diverse communities that cherish this ancient festival.

As Newroz continues to be observed globally, its recognition by UNESCO and the ensuing clarification regarding its shared heritage underscore the importance of cultural diplomacy in addressing and resolving international cultural heritage issues. This development invites a reflection on how shared cultural practices can unite diverse groups, fostering a sense of common humanity and mutual respect amidst differences.