Uncovering Camp Hale: A Journey Through the History of the 10th Mountain Division

Deep in the heart of Vail, Colorado, the echoes of a bygone era reverberate through the snow-capped mountains and wind-swept valleys. Here, on the site of the former Camp Hale, a US Army training facility for the 10th Mountain Division, Nova Guides offers visitors an unforgettable journey into the past.

Forged in the Crucible of War

Established in 1942, Camp Hale was home to up to 14,000 soldiers who honed their skills in skiing, rock climbing, long-range shooting, and winter survival. The camp played a pivotal role in preparing soldiers for mountain-based winter operations during World War II. By 1943, the 10th Mountain Division had become an elite force, contributing significantly to Allied victories in Italy and other parts of the western front.

After the war, the site was transferred to the US Forest Service in 1965, and in 1984, Nova Guides began operating guided tours on the historic grounds. Today, visitors can explore the area on snowmobiles, side-by-sides, and ATVs, taking in the breathtaking views and experiencing the terrain that once tested the mettle of the brave men who trained there.

A Piece of History: The 10th Mountain Division Boots

An evocative symbol of this rich history can be found in the vintage 10th Mountain Division Boots from the 1940s. With their classic Goodyear soles and high leather square toes, these boots are a testament to the resilience and determination of the soldiers who wore them.

Embossed with 'KH 9 1/2 C' on the upper shaft, the boots have been professionally cleaned and polished, revealing their timeless beauty and exceptional condition. Although they are currently sold out, they remain a cherished part of the Vintage Winter collection, serving as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by the brave men of the 10th Mountain Division.

Preserving the Legacy

As visitors explore the ruins of the 10th Mountain Division's field house, the last remaining piece of US Army property still standing at the site, they are reminded of the indomitable spirit that forged these men into a formidable force.

Nova Guides, with their commitment to preserving and sharing the history of Camp Hale, ensures that the legacy of the 10th Mountain Division lives on, inspiring new generations to appreciate the sacrifices made in the name of freedom.

The wind continues to whisper through the valleys of Camp Hale, carrying with it the stories of the brave men who once called this place home. And as visitors don their snow gear and set off on their own adventures, they can't help but feel a sense of awe and gratitude for the chance to walk in the footsteps of heroes.

In the end, the vintage 10th Mountain Division Boots, much like the site itself, stand as a testament to the enduring spirit of those who came before us. They serve as a reminder that even in the harshest of conditions, the human spirit remains unbroken, forging ahead with determination and resilience.

And so, as the snowflakes continue to fall on the hallowed grounds of Camp Hale, the legacy of the 10th Mountain Division lives on, preserved and shared by Nova Guides for all to experience and cherish.