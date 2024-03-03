UN Statistical Commission Introduces New Food Security, Nutrition Statistical Domain

In a landmark decision, the United Nations Statistical Commission has approved the creation of a new statistical domain focused on food security and nutrition statistics. This initiative, a first for the international statistical system, aims to enhance the development and harmonization of food security and nutrition (FSN) data.

Strengthening Global Food Security Efforts

The introduction of this new statistical domain signifies a major step forward in the global fight against hunger and malnutrition. By incorporating food security and nutrition statistics alongside established domains such as national accounts and population statistics, the UN Statistical Commission underscores the critical importance of these issues. The decision will support the collaborative efforts of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), and the World Health Organization (WHO) in advancing work on FSN data. These organizations will now report biennially to the Commission, aiding in the establishment of a common agenda to address food security and nutrition challenges worldwide.

Collaborative Framework for Improved Data

This groundbreaking development fosters a more systematic approach toward addressing food security and nutrition. José Rosero Moncayo, Joao Pedro Azevedo, and Stephen Mac Feely, representing FAO, UNICEF, and WHO respectively, highlighted the decision as a pivotal moment for creating a dialogue and technical debates on the data needed for effective policy-making. The new domain is expected to solidify existing definitions, methods, and recommendations while addressing vital data gaps. This collaborative effort among UN agencies, member countries, and various institutions aims to enhance the assessment of food security and nutrition at national, regional, and global levels.

Implications for Future Policy and Action

The establishment of a standalone food security and nutrition domain by the UN Statistical Commission paves the way for a more focused discussion on closing current data gaps and strengthening the statistical capacities of member countries. It promises to enhance the use of existing data for policy generation and evaluation, and harmonize measurement methods. Furthermore, this initiative opens up opportunities for mobilizing resources from international donors to support these critical efforts. The decision, prompted by the combined advocacy of FAO, UNICEF, WHO, and policy recommendations from the Committee on World Food Security, marks a significant advancement in ensuring global food security and nutrition for all.