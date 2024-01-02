en English
Security

UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:11 pm EST
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions

Amidst the escalating conflict in the Red Sea, the United Nations Security Council is expected to convene as early as Wednesday, a meeting initiated by France, the current holder of the council’s presidency. The French ambassador to the United Nations, Nicolas de Riviere, announced the potential meeting in response to the ongoing attacks on Red Sea shipping by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The situation, characterized as ‘bad’ by de Riviere, is marked by repeated violations and military actions in the region.

The Red Sea: A Global Nerve Center

The Red Sea has emerged as a critical global concern, with its status as a vital maritime route under threat. The strategic waterways have been the target of missile and drone attacks, significantly impacting global shipping. The recent preliminary agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland, granting Ethiopia commercial and military access to Somaliland’s Red Sea gateway, has heightened tensions in the Horn of Africa region, threatening to exacerbate the already volatile situation.

India’s Role in the Red Sea Crisis

The ongoing crisis has cast a spotlight on India’s role in the region. Amidst the clashes between Israel and Hamas, the safety of ships with Indian crew has become a matter of international concern. The Indian Navy, as part of the Combined Maritime Forces, has amplified its maritime surveillance efforts and assigned destroyers and frigates for maritime security operations. The Indian defense minister has declared India a ‘Net Security Provider’ in the Indian Ocean Region, affirming the country’s commitment to ensuring merchant shipping safety.

International Diplomacy and the Red Sea Crisis

The discussions between Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken revolved around the current developments in the Gaza Strip and maritime security concerns in the southern Red Sea and Bab El Mandeb. The war between Israel and Hamas, which might spill over into neighboring countries, and the impact on maritime transport in the Red Sea region, are among the security challenges under scrutiny. The potential meeting of the UN Security Council, as indicated by the French ambassador to the United Nations, underscores the international community’s focus on the issue.

Security World
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

