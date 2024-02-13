UN Representative Highlights Radio's Role in Afghanistan on World Radio Day

Today, as the world celebrates World Radio Day, the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan is making waves in Kabul. Visiting 'Radio Kilid', a local radio station, the UN representative underscores the organization's commitment to safeguarding the Afghan people's right to information and freedom of expression.

Advertisment

This year, February 13th marks a significant day for the radio industry in Afghanistan. With a history that dates back to 1926 when King Amanullah Khan established the first radio device, the country has witnessed the evolution of radio broadcasting.

A Rich History of Radio Broadcasting

Despite various challenges, Radio Afghanistan has continued to operate and adapt, with a total of 280 radio stations currently active in the country. Radio Kabul, the first radio station, started broadcasting in 1927, making it an essential source of information for Afghans, especially in areas without access to television or electricity.

Advertisment

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan shared images of the engagement at 'Radio Kilid' offices, emphasizing the importance of radio as a medium for news, education, and public discourse. The UN office in Kabul also recognized World Radio Day and expressed support for freedom of expression in Afghanistan.

The Power of Radio in Afghanistan

World Radio Day is celebrated in Afghanistan to acknowledge radio as a vital medium for communication. Despite the growth of new radio stations last year, journalists still face challenges such as lack of timely information and financial difficulties.

Advertisment

UNESCO recognizes World Radio Day in Afghanistan by highlighting the impact of radio stations in providing humanitarian and educational content to local communities. The EU-funded project has supported 28 regional and local radio stations, reaching an estimated 17 million citizens across the country.

The Story of Radio Muska

The story of Radio Muska in Helmand province is a testament to the importance of supporting female-focused radio stations in empowering women journalists and providing job opportunities.

Advertisment

In a country where media freedom is often restricted, especially for women, Radio Muska stands as a beacon of hope. The station provides a platform for women to share their stories, express their opinions, and engage in public discourse.

Despite the challenges faced by Afghan media due to the Taliban's restrictive measures, there are currently 150 radio networks operational across the country. The UN's commitment to ensuring the Afghan people's right to access information and freedom of expression is a step towards a more open and inclusive media landscape in Afghanistan.

Today, as we celebrate World Radio Day, let us remember the power of radio in shaping our world, providing a voice for the voiceless, and fostering a more informed and engaged society.

In a world where technology is constantly evolving, radio remains a reliable and accessible medium for communication. Its impact is felt not only in Afghanistan but across the globe. Let us continue to support and champion the power of radio, and the essential role it plays in our lives.