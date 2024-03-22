UN Reports 79% of Afghans Lack Clean Water Amidst Drought, Economic Challenges

Marking World Water Day, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) shed light on the grave water scarcity plight in Afghanistan, revealing that a staggering 79% of the population is deprived of access to clean water. The UNDP attributes this dire situation to a combination of severe drought, economic instability, and the aftermath of prolonged conflicts, which have collectively devastated the country's water infrastructure. Moreover, the exacerbating effects of climate change and extreme weather conditions have further destroyed essential water sources and facilities, intensifying the crisis.

Efforts to Combat Water Scarcity

The Ministry of Energy and Water of Afghanistan is not sitting idle amid this crisis. In a bid to manage the water scarcity challenge, the ministry has embarked on 300 water management projects across various provinces for the ongoing solar year. Notably, the reconstruction of six major water projects including the Pashtun dam, Kamal Khan dam, Turi Bakhshabad dam, and Shah and Arous dam is in progress. With the Kamal Khan dam in Nimroz nearing 98% completion, and others following suit, there is a glimmer of hope for alleviating some of the water scarcity issues.

Underutilization of Water Resources

Despite Afghanistan's richness in water resources, a significant portion of its water potential remains untapped. According to water management experts, only about thirty percent of the water produced annually in the country is utilized, leaving the vast majority unused due to inadequate infrastructure, water storage, and distribution systems. This underutilization underscores the urgent need for comprehensive water resource management strategies, both within Afghanistan and in collaboration with neighboring countries.

Future Prospects and Challenges

The construction of additional check dams, as announced by the acting Minister of Energy and Water, signifies a concerted effort towards improving water storage and irrigation systems. However, the challenges ahead are monumental, given the ongoing impacts of climate change, such as increased frequency and severity of droughts and floods. As Afghanistan grapples with these multifaceted water scarcity issues, the collaborative efforts of national and international bodies remain crucial for devising and implementing sustainable water management solutions.