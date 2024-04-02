UN plans mission to Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza to assess situation after Israeli withdrawal

In a significant development following a 14-day Israeli raid, the United Nations announced plans on Monday to send a mission to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, aiming to provide medical assistance and evaluate the facility's condition. This decision comes in the wake of the Israeli forces' withdrawal from Gaza Strip's largest health complex, signaling a critical moment for humanitarian aid and recovery efforts in the region.

Immediate Response to a Crisis

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric shared the organization's intentions, stating the urgency of delivering medical attention and assessing the state of Al-Shifa Hospital. The initiative underscores the international community's concern over the aftermath of the Israeli raids that left the hospital out of service, with significant casualties and destruction reported. The World Health Organization's chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, cited the death of at least 21 patients during the siege, highlighting the dire need for intervention.

Challenges and Preparation

Despite the Israeli army's withdrawal, the mission faces challenges, including ensuring security guarantees and obtaining permission from the Israeli government. Dujarric emphasized the UN's efforts to navigate these obstacles to facilitate the mission's success. The devastation at Al-Shifa Hospital, as described by eyewitnesses and Palestinian medical sources, includes the destruction of key facilities, medical equipment, and the power generator, underscoring the critical need for the UN's intervention.

Broader Implications and Future Steps

The UN's mission to Al-Shifa Hospital is part of a broader response to the escalating crisis in Gaza, with international calls for a ceasefire and increased humanitarian aid. The recent Israeli withdrawal and the UN's planned assistance offer a glimmer of hope for recovery, yet they also reflect the complex dynamics of conflict, diplomacy, and humanitarian efforts in the region. As the international community watches closely, the outcome of this mission may influence future engagements and the prospects for peace and rehabilitation in Gaza.

