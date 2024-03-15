UN Experts Highlight Global Surge in Islamophobia: Urgent Call for Action on International Day

On International Day to Combat Islamophobia, a collective of UN independent experts voiced grave concerns over the escalating global trend of harassment, intimidation, and violence against Muslims. Highlighting disturbing incidents targeting mosques, cultural centers, schools, and Muslim-owned properties, these experts, including Nazila Ghanea and Irene Khan, emphasize a growing climate of fear and mistrust among Muslim communities worldwide.

Advertisment

Global Surge in Islamophobic Acts

The experts detailed how, particularly during Ramadan, restrictions and acts of aggression in conflict zones like Gaza exacerbate the situation, pointing out Israel's limitations on humanitarian aid and access to Al Aqsa Mosque. Stressing the importance of protecting cultural heritage, they condemned the violence and discrimination Muslims face, often fueled by political motives and religious intolerance. The UN's establishment of International Day to Combat Islamophobia in 2022 was a step toward fostering global dialogue for tolerance and peace, yet the experts noted an alarming increase in hate-driven actions, including public desecrations of the Qur'an.

Urgent Call for International Solidarity

Advertisment

The experts urged states and international bodies to adhere to human rights principles, combating all forms of religious hatred, including Islamophobia. They highlighted the necessity of legal actions against incitements to discrimination, hostility, or violence, calling for a unified condemnation of religious intolerance. Stressing the importance of ensuring safety and equal human rights protection for all, irrespective of religious beliefs, they expressed solidarity with Muslim communities worldwide, facing discrimination and violence.

Implications and the Path Forward

The rise in Islamophobia poses significant challenges to global peace, security, and the universal values of human rights and religious freedom. The experts' call to action emphasizes the urgency of addressing this issue through comprehensive international efforts, promoting respect for religious diversity and countering hate speech and intolerance.